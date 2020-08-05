Get Google's Nest WiFi router and one access point for $199

Buy Nest WiFi (2-pack) w/ accessories at BuyDig - $199

Buy Nest WiFi (2-pack) at B&H Photo - $199

You can get just the Nest WiFi from both Best Buy and B&H Photo, but BuyDig includes a couple of accessories in the bundle: a 2-pack of Deco Gear WiFi smart plugs and one 32GB SanDisk microSDHC card with adapter. BuyDig often has bundles like this and it sweetens the deal to get an extra $45 worth of devices for free. However, neither the smart plugs nor the memory card are necessary extras for the Nest WiFi system, so they’ll probably be most useful for those that already have a somewhat established smart home system.

Google’s Nest WiFi earned a score of 84 from us for its simple installation process, unobtrusive design and built-in smart speaker. The latter is made possible by the access point included in this pack because the Google Assistant tech is built inside of it. That means you don’t have to buy an extra, dedicated smart speaker — you can instead bark orders to the access point and it will answer accordingly.

But beyond that, the Nest WiFi system will make a world of difference in terms of speed and reliability for those currently relying on systems that use antiquated routers and tangled cables. Our main gripes with the Nest WiFi is that the access point doesn’t have an Ethernet port for hardwired connections (but the router does) and the system doesn’t support WiFi 6. Nevertheless, at $199, this bundle is a good option for anyone who wants to make their home WiFi work more efficiently without spending a fortune.

