Google's Screencast app for Chrome OS lets teachers record video lessons

In its ongoing push to corner the education market, Google is introducing new classroom-specific features to Chrome OS. The first of those is Screencast, a new built-in app that allows teachers to build a video library of lessons and demos students can turn to if they miss a class or need help with a homework assignment. Available as of Chrome OS version M103, the software includes tools for trimming and transcribing clips.

Google points out that students can also use the app to create video reports and share ideas with classmates. Additionally, Screencast supports stylus input, allowing both teachers and students to write and draw on their videos. Sharing is done through Google Drive, allowing students to access content their teachers upload both at school and at home.

The other feature Google introduced today is a new cast moderator mode designed to give teachers more control over onscreen presentations and other content shared wirelessly within their classroom. With the help of an access code, the feature gives educators the power to turn off disruptive screencasts. Before making the feature widely available, Google plans to run a pilot program to trial the feature with a select group of schools this summer. Once it’s available, it will work with the company’s Chrome browser, Chrome OS and Google TV devices.

Google also announced today it’s partnering with Figma, a collaborative graphic design tool, to optimize its software for Chromebooks. With the partnership, schools in the US can download a free beta of the software through the Google Admin Console.