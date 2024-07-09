Google will give users free dark web monitoring

Google announced in an update on Tuesday that its dark web monitoring service, also known as “dark web report,” will be made available to all Google users in 46 countries including the US and UK at the end of the month, according to Fast Company. The feature was previously only available to users with a Google One membership.

The dark web report will be located in the “Results about you” page when you visit myactivity.google.com.

Google’s “dark web report” feature will scan the seedy underbelly of algorithms that ended up on the wrong side of the digital tracks to determine if your personal information has been leaked. This includes information such as your name, address, phone numbers and email accounts.

It’s a handy feature to have especially if you’re one of the millions of people who’ve fallen victim to hacking, info leaks or identity theft. Just a few months ago, 7.6 million AT&T customers had their information leaked to the dark web forcing the telecom giant to reset all of its affected users’ passcodes.

Other services like Proton Mail and LastPass already have features that monitor the dark web for user information and leaked passwords and alert them if they find anything.