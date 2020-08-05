LastPass will warn you if your passwords show up on the dark web

Most of us have more online accounts than we can keep track of, and that’s one reason we recommend everyone use a password manager. Not only do they make it a lot easier to create unique logins for all your online accounts, but they can also tell you when you’ve reused a password. That’s something LastPass is making it easier to do with its updated Security Dashboard. The feature provides an overview of all your accounts, highlighting any passwords that could pose a security risk.

LogMeIn

If you already use LastPass and the Security Dashboard sounds familiar, it's because it builds on the Security Challenge functionality LastPass developer LogMeIn added in 2010. As before, grading is a major aspect of the interface. When you first navigate to the Security Dashboard, you'll see a score of all your logins, followed by a breakdown of passwords that are either old, inactive, weak or reused. You can click or tap on a problematic password to change it, and LastPass will automatically take you to the webpage where you can update your login information.