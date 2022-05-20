Google's Nest Hub Max is down to $179 right now

A bunch of Google Nest devices have been discounted ahead of Memorial Day weekend, making it a good opportunity to fill in some of the gaps in your smart home ecosystem. Wellbots has the Google Nest Hub Max for $179 when you use the code EGDT50 at checkout, so you'll save $50 off its regular price. You can also get various discounts on Nest WiFi packs as well — the Nest WiFi router is down to $119 with the code EGDT50, the router with one access point is on sale for $189 with the code EDGT80 and the three-pack is down to $249 with the code EDGT100.

The Nest Hub Max is the biggest of Google's smart displays and it also has the best sound quality. Its 10-inch display is large enough to comfortably watch YouTube or Netflix videos, or even take a Zoom call. Inside are stereo speakers that help the Hub Max sound better than any other Nest smart display, making it a good option if you want an all-in-one device to stream videos, listen to music and control devices like smart lights, cameras, thermostats and more.

The Hub Max does include a video camera and, aside from enabling things like Zoom calls, it also works with Google's Face Match feature. This helps the device recognize who's using it so it can display relevant information to them like personal calendar events, messages and more. If you end up using the Hub Max in your kitchen or living room, this will come in handy as it will show each person in your household information that pertains to them.

As for the Nest WiFi packs, we gave the system a score of 84 when we first reviewed it. Both the router and the access points have minimalist designs and they're easy to install. They also have a built-in smart speaker inside, so you can call upon the Google Assistant from wherever you have the access points in your home. The biggest issue we have with the Nest WiFi system now is that it doesn't support WiFi 6, which may be a dealbreaker if you're looking to upgrade your home WiFi to the most advanced protocol available right now.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.