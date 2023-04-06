You may not have to wait as long as you did for the 6a, at least.

Google's Pixel 7a may cost $50 more than its predecessor You may not have to wait as long as you did for the 6a, at least.

The rumored feature upgrades for the Google Pixel 7a may prompt a price increase. A 9to5Google retail source claims the upcoming mid-range phone will cost $499, or $50 more than the Pixel 6a. That's not shocking given possible upgrades that include a 90Hz display, a 64MP main camera and wireless charging, but this is a far cry from the $350 of the Pixel 4a.

Google is reportedly compensating for the hike by keeping the Pixel 6a on sale at a lower price. You may still get a budget phone, even if it's just last year's model. There's no word on Google extending software update support for the 6a, so we still wouldn't count on Android version upgrades past July 2025.

You may not have to wait as long for the Pixel 7a as you did for its ancestor. The same source says the new phone will be available in retail stores on May 11th. Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser says the 7a would be available for immediate purchase on May 10th, but 9to5 believes it won't reach any customers until the following day. That's still better than for the 6a, which didn't ship until two months after its launch event.

If the report is accurate, the $499 price for the Pixel 7a won't thrill fans who've witnessed ballooning prices elsewhere in the tech world. However, Google has incentives to carry on with this strategy. CEO Sundar Pichai recently declared that the Pixel 6a, 7 and 7 Pro represent the "best-selling generation" of phones in Google's history. While that's not a surprise given previously modest sales (Counterpoint Research estimates Google had six percent of the North American market in the fourth quarter), it suggests Google is content to build on its existing formula.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.