Google's School time feature is coming to Android smartphones

Google is adding support for its School time feature to more hardware. School time allows parents to limit functionalities on a child's devices during predetermined hours. That might be the time they are in classes or for any period where an adult wants to limit screen time. Parents will be able to use the Family Link parental controls app to set School time hours on their kids' select Android phones, tablets and Samsung Galaxy Watches. However, Google hasn't shared any further specifics about which devices in those categories will receive this update. The tool was originally launched on the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatches in May .

School time is designed to help limit a mobile device's distractions for a young user. When enabled, it sets a dedicated home page with limited notifications. Parents can select which apps remain available, and can allow texts and calls to come through from particular individuals. This encourages focus when it's needed, while still allowing for emergency contact if needed.