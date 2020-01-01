Latest in Gear

Image credit: MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images

Grindr will finally remove the app's ethnicity filter

Better late than never?
Rachel England, @rachel_england
49m ago
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the logo of the US social networking application Grindr on the screen of a tablet. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)
MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images

Dating app Grindr will finally remove its ethnicity filter, following years of criticism culminating in accusations of hypocrisy regarding the company’s stance on #BlackLivesMatter. The app currently lets users filter potential matches based on age, height, weight and ethnicity, but the company — which says it has a “zero-tolerance policy for racism and hate speech” — has confirmed the ethnicity filter will be removed from the next version of the app.

The change, which coincides with the start of Pride month, appears to have been catalyzed by responses to a tweet in which Grindr said, “Demand justice. #BlackLiveMatter,” in relation to the ongoing protests in the US and around the world following the alleged murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. One response to the tweet said “remove the ethnicity filter” and was subsequently retweeted 1,000 times. Grindr later deleted its original tweet, replacing it with the below.

While the move has been welcomed to many, some have accused the company of doing the bare minimum, while others have expressed anger that the change only came about as a result of such a harrowing incident. However, Grindr is not the only dating platform to include an ethnicity filter (OkCupid also does, for example), so in the wake of this rightful backlash we can probably expect to see others making similar changes soon.

In this article: Grindr, ethnicity, filter, racism, Pride, dating, app, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

View
Streaming services join music industry 'blackout' over death of George Floyd

Streaming services join music industry 'blackout' over death of George Floyd

View
Researchers say Oura rings can predict COVID-19 symptoms three days early

Researchers say Oura rings can predict COVID-19 symptoms three days early

View
Now all your home’s Alexa devices work like an intercom

Now all your home’s Alexa devices work like an intercom

View
T-Mobile offers 5G in all 50 states through a roaming deal

T-Mobile offers 5G in all 50 states through a roaming deal

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr