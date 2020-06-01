Pandora introduces customizable Pride and Black Music Month stations

Online music-streaming service Pandora is introducing new stations and expanding its “Modes” feature to celebrate Pride and Black Music Month. Starting June 1st, Modes will be available for the first time on two genre stations: Qmunity will have a “Future of Pride” Mode, and Black Music Forever will feature nine new Modes including “Today’s Hip Hop” to “Black Voices Through the Years.”
Pandora first rolled out Modes last year as a method to allow listeners to pick between different styles of music discovery. When listening to a station, users can toggle to a different Mode to personalize their listening experience. Modes include Crowd Favorites, which plays songs that have received ample “thumbs up” from Pandora listeners, and Deep Cuts, which play an artist’s lesser-known tracks.