Pandora introduces customizable Pride and Black Music Month stations

While Modes were previously only on artist-based stations, the feature is now available on the new Qmunity and Black Music Forever genre stations. Instead of being data-driven, the new Modes are “fine-tuned by Pandora’s expert curation team across genres, decades and themes,” according to a statement from Pandora.

Qmunity features iconic pride anthems from artists like Madonna, Whitney Houston and Abba. Its “Future of Pride” Mode showcases music from emerging LGBTQIA+ artists, such as Sam Smith, Kim Petras, and Troye Siva.

Black Music Forever, another new station, features nine ways to celebrate the music of black artists. These Modes are Today’s Hip-Hop Mode, Today’s R&B Mode, Pop Mode, Afrobeats/Reggae/Reggaeton Mode, Black Voices Through the Years Mode, 1990s Hip Hop Mode, 1980s R&B Mode, 1970s Disco/Funk Mode or 1960s Soul Mode. While Qmunity appears to have already launched, Black Music Forever hasn’t gone live just yet. This could be the beginning of a bigger expansion for Modes. Now that Pandora has shown it can make Modes work on more than just artist stations, we'll see if the feature rolls out more broadly in the future.