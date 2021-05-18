'Grand Theft Auto V' comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 11th

You'll have to wait a few months for a version of Grand Theft Auto V that does justice to your brand new console. Rockstar has revealed that GTA V and GTA Online will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 11th. You should get the same "expanded and enhanced" experience on either platform, although Sony clearly has a special deal — the standalone version of GTA Online will be free exclusively to PS5 owners during the first three months.

The developer is already giving PS4 players $1 million in virtual GTAO currency at the start of each month until the game's PS5 debut.

Rockstar hasn't outlined just how its open-world experience will improve with new consoles besides promising technical and visual improvements, although it's safe to say performance won't be an issue. This may be one of the more important console game releases of the year, whatever happens. GTA V remains popular (if also problematic) eight years layer, according to NPD Group data — this may be the incentive fans need to upgrade to new hardware, even if it's not a true sequel.