Watch the first multiplayer trailer for 'Halo Infinite'

The free-to-play component comes out this holiday season.
06.13.21
June 13th, 2021
Microsoft offered a fresh look at Halo Infinite during its E3 2021 presentation. To start, developer 343 Industries shared a new clip from the game's single-player campaign, showing off a sequence where Master Chief navigates a section of a low-gravity level with his new grappling hook tool. He then meets a new artificial intelligence that looks like Dr. Catherine Halsey and in turn Cortana. Just as he takes the AI with him, the clip ends. 

Microsoft then showed off a first-look at Halo Infinite's multiplayer. In a blog post the company published after the reveal, Halo Infinite Creative Lead Joe Staten detailed some of what's on the display in the trailer. As you can see from the clip, you'll have a lot of options comes to customizing your Spartan. With Infinite, 343 Industries is adding a mode called Spartan Academy that will help players learn the game's maps, weapons and equipment. Infinite will also include bot matches so players can ease their way into multiplayer.

Halo Infinite's single-player campaign and free-to-play multiplayer component come out this holiday season. 

