Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Hatch's smart sleep light for adults will be available next week

It's the company's first product designed with adults in mind.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Hatch
Engadget

Hatch isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic affect the launch of its first product designed with adults in mind. The company, which is known for its baby-focused products, is releasing its new smart sleep light device called Restore next week. We first saw Restore with its Google Home-like aesthetic back at CES earlier this year. Hatch calls it an all-in-one sleep system designed to help people stick to a personalized sleep routine, since users can program their own schedule using its companion app.

The device’s sunrise alarm gradually fills the room with light 30 minutes before a user’s alarm sound. If they’re having difficulties sleeping, they can use it to play sounds that induce sleepiness, such as white noise or the sounds of water or the wind. They can also use Restore as a reading light, though, with reduced blue light for a more relaxing ambiance.

The Hatch Restore light with be available on the company’s site for $130.

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Valorant’s ranked mode will go live once its new patch is stable

Valorant’s ranked mode will go live once its new patch is stable

View
Dice is moving on from ‘Battlefield V’ and ‘Battlefront II’

Dice is moving on from ‘Battlefield V’ and ‘Battlefront II’

View
Apple and Google give devs a first look at their COVID-19 tracking API

Apple and Google give devs a first look at their COVID-19 tracking API

View
Apple will pay $18 million to settle broken FaceTime suit

Apple will pay $18 million to settle broken FaceTime suit

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr