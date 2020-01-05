Hatch made a smart sleep light to help adults rest better

It's pegging the device as an all-in-one sleep system. Features include a reading lamp with reduced blue light, soothing sounds (like white noise, wind and water) and a light-based alarm that mimics the sunrise. You can personalize your Restore sleep routine through a mobile app or on the device itself.

Restore will go on sale sometime in the early part of this year through Hatch's website. The company hasn't revealed pricing details as yet.