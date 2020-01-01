HBO Max's early sign-up discount ends at 3AM ET

HBO Max is going to have a lot of content. The service encompasses not just HBO’s typical offerings, but also tons of movies and TV shows from WarnerMedia’s library. A subscription will cost a bit more than one from Netflix or Hulu, but early adopters can join for $12 a month for one year, as opposed to the typical $15 per month. The savings adds up to $36 for the year, so it could be worth signing up before the deal expires overnight at 2:59AM ET. This is still a month-to-month subscription, though, so customers can cancel whenever they want to.

HBO Now or HBO Go subscribers should be able to access HBO Max when it launches tomorrow, May 27th. But those who haven’t joined any of HBO’s streaming services may be interested in the expanded library. Due to WarnerMedia’s involvement, content from New Line, TBS, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes and more will be included. Plus, partnerships with other companies mean film and animation snobs should be able to get their fill with movies from the Criterion Collection and Studio Ghibli. So while HBO Max will cost more than most streaming services, the variety and amount of content could be worth it.