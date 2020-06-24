'Her Story' creator teases his new, spooky game on Steam

Developer Sam Barlow is releasing another mysterious game to follow Her Story and its successor, Telling Lies. Little is known about the newest game, and the few details available are wrapped in their own mysteries.
Today is the 5TH ANNIVERSARY of Her Story, the game that changed my life and healed the rift between video games & videogames.— Sam Barlow (@mrsambarlow) June 24, 2020
To celebrate, we're teasing our next project and you can WISHLIST on @Steam right now! https://t.co/kZlgy1E4AP
Barlow announced the news in a Wednesday tweet: “Today is the 5TH ANNIVERSARY of Her Story, the game that changed my life and healed the rift between video games & videogames. To celebrate, we're teasing our next project and you can WISHLIST on @Steam right now!”