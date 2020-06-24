Latest in Gaming

'Her Story' creator teases his new, spooky game on Steam

The mystery has already begun.
Ann Smajstrla
27m ago
Developer Sam Barlow is releasing another mysterious game to follow Her Story and its successor, Telling Lies. Little is known about the newest game, and the few details available are wrapped in their own mysteries.

Barlow announced the news in a Wednesday tweet: “Today is the 5TH ANNIVERSARY of Her Story, the game that changed my life and healed the rift between video games & videogames. To celebrate, we're teasing our next project and you can WISHLIST on @Steam right now!”

The new game’s Steam page reveals little else. Its title is listed as Project A███████, though its Steam community page suggests its whole name is Project Ambrosio. The game’s Steam description reads, “██████████ new ███████ Sam Barlow ██ Half Mermaid █████████████ is ███████ ██████████ cinema ██ death.” In the “About This Game” section, the years 1968, 1971, 1999 and 2022 serve as headers to mostly blacked-out paragraphs, save for a few words. Even the game’s release year is partly obscured: 2███.

A few videos and pictures offer visual clues. Eerie video clips show what appears to be a close-up of a slithering snake, a burning structure and two legs extending from water; The latter of which is accompanied by unsettling music and chirping sounds. Pictures of a mask, window, gun, mirror and lips are labeled with seemingly random numbers.

We’ll see if Barlow offers us any more clues about Project A and its contents before its release date, whenever that may be.

