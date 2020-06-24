'Her Story' creator teases his new, spooky game on Steam

The new game’s Steam page reveals little else. Its title is listed as Project A███████, though its Steam community page suggests its whole name is Project Ambrosio. The game’s Steam description reads, “██████████ new ███████ Sam Barlow ██ Half Mermaid █████████████ is ███████ ██████████ cinema ██ death.” In the “About This Game” section, the years 1968, 1971, 1999 and 2022 serve as headers to mostly blacked-out paragraphs, save for a few words. Even the game’s release year is partly obscured: 2███.

A few videos and pictures offer visual clues. Eerie video clips show what appears to be a close-up of a slithering snake, a burning structure and two legs extending from water; The latter of which is accompanied by unsettling music and chirping sounds. Pictures of a mask, window, gun, mirror and lips are labeled with seemingly random numbers.

We’ll see if Barlow offers us any more clues about Project A and its contents before its release date, whenever that may be.