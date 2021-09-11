A League of Legends rhythm runner game is coming to Switch, PC and Netflix

'Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story' was developed by the studio behind the Bit.Trip games.
Kris Holt
11.09.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
November 9th, 2021
Key art for Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.
Riot Forge/Choice Provisions

It's a big month for Riot, as the company is going all out to promote Arcane, the Netflix animated series based on League of Legends. But the company hasn't forgotten about the gaming side of things. Its publishing label, Riot Forge, has announced a rhythm runner game set in the LoL universe.

In Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, you'll play as Ziggs, a Yordle and Hexplosives expert, who wants to build the greatest bomb in the history of Runeterra. You'll carry out bomb jumps and attacks as you bypass obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuses to the beat of this platformer's soundtrack.

In terms of gameplay, Hextech Mayhem looks a little like the Bit.Trip series. That shouldn't be too surprising, since Choice Provisions is the developer behind both.

More details will be revealed during a Riot Forge video showcase at 11AM ET on November 16th. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story will be available on Nintendo Switch, Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store on the same day. If you pre-order, you'll snag an exclusive skin for Ziggs.

The game is also coming to Netflix at a later date. It's the first new title announced for Netflix's nascent gaming service since the company expanded it to all Android users last week. The current lineup of five mobile games will be available to iOS users soon. Netflix subscribers will be able to play Hextech Mayhem at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, Riot Forge said it will share more info about the long-awaited turn-based RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story in the coming weeks.

