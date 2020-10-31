Latest in Gaming

'League of Legends' RPG 'Ruined King' will launch in early 2021

The single-player adventure will feature champions Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
27m ago
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
Riot Games

Almost a year ago, developer Riot Games unveiled Ruined King, a story-driven title set in the League of Legends universe. We haven't heard much about the game since then, which isn't surprising -- the company has been busy with Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and countless other projects. Today, though, we finally have a release window for the turn-based RPG: early 2021. Riot has also confirmed that the game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. A next-gen optimized version will be available "soon thereafter," with a free upgrade path for PS4 and Xbox One owners.

Ruined King
Riot Games

Ruined King is part of Riot Forge, an initiative that allows third-party developers to create games with the League of Legends licence. It's being made by Airship Syndicate, the same studio behind Darksiders: Genesis, and will feature fan-favorite champions such as Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke. A new trailer released during the League of Legends World Championship shows the group slowly assembling in a tavern and, later, sailing toward a mysterious land controlled by the titular king. As far as we know, fellow Riot Forge project Conv/rgence, which is being developed by Double Stallion Games, doesn't have a release date yet.

Ruined King
Riot Games

In this article: gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
