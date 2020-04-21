'Hey Google' sensitivity option for Assistant devices starts rolling out

It’s pretty easy to trigger Google Assistant by accident either by pressing a button or saying anything that it mistakenly hears as a wake word. The tech giant promised last year to release a feature that would make it harder to wake Assistant up when you don’t mean to, and it has now started making it available to the public. Google told The Verge that it’s gradually rolling out the ability to customize Assistant-powered devices’ voice detection sensitivity.

XDA Developers’ Editor-in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman, posted screenshots of the sensitivity option that’s found under Device Settings. As you can see, you’ll be able to adjust a slider to make your Assistant device less responsive to “Hey Google” — or more, if it hasn’t been as responsive as you’d like.