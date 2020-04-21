Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

'Hey Google' sensitivity option for Assistant devices starts rolling out

Assistant will be harder to trigger by accident.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
58m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google
Engadget

It’s pretty easy to trigger Google Assistant by accident either by pressing a button or saying anything that it mistakenly hears as a wake word. The tech giant promised last year to release a feature that would make it harder to wake Assistant up when you don’t mean to, and it has now started making it available to the public. Google told The Verge that it’s gradually rolling out the ability to customize Assistant-powered devices’ voice detection sensitivity.

XDA Developers’ Editor-in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman, posted screenshots of the sensitivity option that’s found under Device Settings. As you can see, you’ll be able to adjust a slider to make your Assistant device less responsive to “Hey Google” — or more, if it hasn’t been as responsive as you’d like.

Rahman told The Verge that he was able to activate the feature by tinkering with the Google Home app’s code. But if it’s gradually making its way to everyone, then you’ll have to access to it without having to mess with any code in the near future.

In this article: Google, Google Assistant, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AMD's latest 3rd-gen Ryzen 3 CPUs start at $99

AMD's latest 3rd-gen Ryzen 3 CPUs start at $99

View
Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

View
Microsoft 365 is now available worldwide

Microsoft 365 is now available worldwide

View
'Fortnite' is finally available through the Google Play Store

'Fortnite' is finally available through the Google Play Store

View
Motorola's Edge+ launch was spoiled a day early

Motorola's Edge+ launch was spoiled a day early

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr