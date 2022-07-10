Hitman 3's free Ambrose Island DLC arrives on July 26th

Prepare to infiltrate a pirate stronghold.
Ambrose Island, Hitman 3’s first new level since release, will arrive on July 26th. IO Interactive detailed the DLC on Friday when it published the game’s latest monthly roadmap. The studio promised to share more information about the new locale closer to release but on Friday IO said Ambrose Island would introduce new challenges for players to complete. Fans can also look forward to new rewards to unlock and targets to assassinate.

As The Verge points out, IO first previewed Ambrose Island at the start of the year as part of Hitman 3’s year two reveal. At the time, all the company had to share was a single screenshot of the tropical locale. With Friday’s announcement, IO said the DLC would take players to a pirate stronghold located in the Andaman Sea, and reunite protagonist Agent 47 with an “old friend.” Check out the trailer for the DLC below.

