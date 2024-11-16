Holiday gift guide: Fill your Walmart cart with these top tech items

Walmart has great gift options across the board. (Engadget)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the time to start shopping for all the special people on your list. From kids to parents, co-workers, and that Secret Santa gift you always put off getting until the last minute, Walmart has you covered. Need some ideas? We’ve scoured the virtual shelves and found a bevy of tech products that include everything from affordable stocking stuffer gadgets to premium gear like tablets, true wireless earbuds, vacuums, and small kitchen appliances.

Our picks run the range from an under-$25 gift like the Apple AirTag to a whole-home helper like the iRobot Roomba j9+ self-emptying robot vacuum. And many of these recommendations are pulled from our buying guides, like the best Bluetooth tracker and the best robot vacuums. You’re sure to find something for everyone among these products, all available at Walmart, many even on sale right now.

Walmart Apple AirTag $19 $29 Save $10 This handy, button-shaped tracker for iPhone owners connects to the Find My app to keep track of whatever item it’s attached to. Clip it onto keys (key ring sold separately), slide it into a purse, even your child’s backpack, checked luggage, or under a bicycle seat. The network of Apple iPhone users help track its location virtually anywhere while Precision Finding helps you to find an item nearby, like your keys wedged between the couch cushions. Set the tag to send a notification if you leave it (and your precious item it’s with) behind. You’ll never forget your wallet at the office or leave without your gym bag again. Engadget names the AirTag on our list of the best Bluetooth trackers , calling its ability to locate a lost item in the city “almost eerie.” $19 at Walmart

Walmart JBL Go 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $44 $50 Save $6 Personifying the concept of little package, big sound, this tiny, new-for-2024 JBL speaker might be barely the size of a deck of cards, but it packs a big audio punch thanks to JBL’s signature booming bass performance. Available in street fashion-inspired colors that Gen-Zers (and Alphas!) will love, they’ll also appreciate the up to seven hours of playtime and two more with Playtime Boost. Since it’s water- and dust-resistant, clip it to your belt for a bike ride or bring it to the party for poolside tunes. Grab two and pair them for stereo sound, controlling them from the handy JBL Portable app. “For such a compact size,” writes one happy Walmart shopper, “the sound quality is surprisingly powerful.” If you have any doubts about JBL’s reputation in audio at any size, our list of the best portable Bluetooth speakers includes multiple JBL models. $44 at Walmart

Walmart LG 65-inch 4K UHD OLED TV $998 $2,400 Save $1,402 An OLED TV of this size under $1,000 is almost unheard of, much less one from LG, widely recognized as the go-to brand for this top-tier TV technology. If you’ve been considering upgrading the living room TV in time for the Super Bowl, this is a “get it while it’s hot” deal, with more than half off this 2023 model TV. Watch TV shows, movies, and sports, and play games while marveling at the bold, bright colors and blackest blacks that make every scene pop with real-life clarity on screen. Access your favorite streaming services through the webOS smart TV interface, one of the most intuitive ones around. $998 at Walmart

Walmart Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds $150 $170 Save $20 Compared to the previous gen model, these offer improved active noise canceling, longer battery life (up to six hours, nine without noise cancellation, 27 total with the case), and more intuitive on-board controls. Our Engadget reviewer adored these buds, especially the addition of acoustic vents on the side. These improve sound and also make the buds more comfortable to wear during your long subway or train commute home or daily runs training for the next local half-marathon. It’s especially simple to pair and access settings from the baked-in features on iOS, but the Studio Buds+ work with Android phones, too. Want to really stand out? Go for the super-cool transparent color that look like they’re straight out of a sci-fi movie. $150 at Walmart

Walmart Roku Streambar SE 2-in-1 TV Soundbar $77 $100 Save $23 It’s a Roku streaming stick or media player and soundbar in one. Set this sleek speaker up below your TV and it provides access to fav streaming services on the big screen along with enhanced sound through its premium speakers. What people love about Roku products in general is that they’re easy to use and set up, and this one is no exception with everything operable from the single remote or Roku app. Pair headphones to listen privately so you don’t disturb the kids or your spouse or roommate who has an early meeting. We haven’t reviewed this one, but we have reviewed its more powerful big sister, the Roku Streambar . The verdict? Our reviewer says she had everything up and running in five minutes and was impressed by the compact size and big sound. $77 at Walmart

Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6-Inch Touch Windows Laptop $429 $599 Save $170 Use the keyboard, touchscreen, or combination of both with this touchscreen laptop that’s a great option for hybrid workers, work-from-homers, and students. Running Windows 11 Home, it’s got loads of memory (16GB) and storage (512GB). Use the webcam with privacy shutter for remote video calls. With a clever background, no one will know you’re on a beach! The up to 10-hour battery life will last an entire workday, and then some; and at just over 3.5 lbs., it’s so light, you’re forget you’re carrying it. “Budget friendly, feature packed, great value,” writes one happy shopper. “What else can anyone ask for?” $429 at Walmart

Walmart Brother HL-L2465DW Wireless Compact Laser Printer $144 Ideal for the small or home office, this wireless laser printer not only prints, it also scans and copies, all in one package. Print from virtually anywhere and from various devices, from your laptop to even your phone, an ultra-convenient feature for busy students and remote workers. The tray holds up to 250 sheets, including letter, legal, executive, and smaller sizes. Save money and the environment using this Energy Star compliant printer and leveraging features like Toner Save Mode and automatic duplex printing. And unlike inkjet printers, the toner here will last for years, not months. Several happy Walmart buyers praise how easy it is to set up. “These are the best home printers, easy to use, and reliable,” says one happy Walmart shopper. $144 at Walmart

Walmart Apple Watch Series 10 Smartwatch $349 $429 Save $80 The Apple Watch Series 10 is the latest smartwatch and the first to significantly change the exterior look, with a thinner design with more screen real estate for notifications, navigation, and more. Battery life is the same, but the charging speed has been improved versus previous models, with 80% battery capacity available in just 30 minutes. Plus, you get all the goodies that come with watchOS 11, like Vitals, Sleep Apnea detection, Training Load, and more. It’s totally worth the upgrade. $349 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $400 $650 Save $250 Bet you’ve always wanted a Dyson. A cordless is perfect for quick clean-ups in the kitchen, daily passes, and getting in hard-to-reach places using the handy attachments. Detach the stick portion and voila! You have a handheld vacuum for the couch, drapes, mattress, even car. The entire unit weighs just 5 lbs. and you get an hour battery life per charge, more than enough time to get the entire main floor done without breaking a sweat. With a solid 4.5 rating from Walmart customers, one happy buyer applauds how well it does even with “super long dog hair.” On a tighter budget? Consider the Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum instead, which is about $150 less (on sale). It isn’t as powerful, offers shorter battery life, and has a slightly different design. But it’s a good option for smaller homes, condos, apartments, and as a secondary vacuum. $400 at Walmart

Walmart TCL 75-inch Class S4 4K UHD Roku TV $378 $498 Save $120 It’s time to go big, and your entire family will agree when they see this massive 75-incher, not to mention learn how little it cost. Enjoy the crystal clear 4K picture with upscaling technology that will even make lower resolution content look better. Turn on the game mode for the next head-to-head Fortnite battle to ensure smooth motion with virtually no lag. With a solid five-star rating, one shopper praises how the fan-favorite Roku interface is “super easy to navigate,” too. $378 at Walmart

Walmart iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $599 $900 Save $301 Named our top choice robot vacuum and mop for this year, you can’t go wrong with a robotic device that scoots across your floors and both dry vacuums and wet mops. It sucks up dirt and debris from hardwood, tiles, and carpet, maps your home so it knows exactly what routes to take to get the job done, then returns to its dock and empties itself. How was that nap you just had while your floors were being cleaned? Don’t worry about the socks or Lego your kid left out nor the doggie accident because this vacuum smartly navigates around obstacles, too. (Yes, the “pet owner official promise” insists that includes pet excrement). Our reviewer says it “has everything we want in a combination robotic vacuum and mop,” even a Clean Base dock that auto-refills the water tank. Take my money now! $599 at Walmart

Walmart Apple MacBook Air M1 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) $649 $699 Save $50 Yes, it’s a couple generations old and has half as much RAM as newer models, but this ultra-lightweight MacBook Air still comes with Apple’s M-series chip, making it snappy and efficient (seriously, it’s impressive), not to mention upgradeable to the latest OS with all those cool Apple Intelligence features you've been hearing about. This unit is so thin and light, you’ll almost forget you’re carrying it around. The 18-hour battery life will keep it going all day, perfect for remote or hybrid workers attending endless Zoom meetings. $649 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Twisti High-Speed Blender $79 $98 Save $19 Whether you’re into smoothies, morning protein shakes, or you’re on the cottage cheese recipe kick, this high-speed, powerful blender is the only small kitchen appliance you’ll need. It can handle heavy loads, from frozen fruits and veggies to nuts, seeds, and ice, blending up a thick concoction for your smoothie bowl, homemade dip, or nut butter in a jiffy. It has three presets for one-button operation (extractions, frozen drinks, and bowls) and even a nutrient extraction cup for getting all the vitamins and nutrients from your produce. Blend right into the included 18 ounce to-go cup with lid and head out the door as you sip so you aren’t running late (again). $79 at Walmart

Walmart Samsung 65-inch Class DU6900 UHD 4K Smart TV $398 $448 Save $50 Explore lifelike pictures when watching TV shows, movies, even flipping through your personal vacation photo library on this gorgeous TV. An ideal size for the centerpiece TV of your home, this Samsung delivers a gorgeous 4K image and 3D surround sound from built-in speakers, too. Even better? Here you're getting the 65-inch version for the same price that Amazon is selling a mere 50-incher of the same model. $398 at Walmart