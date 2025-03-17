Google's fix for busted Chromecasts is out now

Google's software fix for older Chromecasts devices that weren't casting is rolling out now, according to an email the company sent to impacted owners. You can view the text of the email in the Google Nest Community pages. If you didn't factory-reset your device, it may already be working.

If you're still not able to cast, though, Google recommends rebooting your device and trying again. Any Chromecasts that were accidentally reset to factory settings will need to be reconnected in the latest version of the Google Home app (either version 3.30.106 on iOS or version 3.30.1.6 on Android). The app update is apparently still trickling out to all devices, so if you don't see it now, you will in a few days.

Some second-generation Chromecasts and Chromecast Audio dongles first became unable to cast early last week. Before Google promised a fix, many assumed this was the beginning of the slow death of Google's Chromecast line. Google no longer sells Chromecasts, retiring the name and dongle-style device after the Google TV Streamer was released in August 2024. As this relatively speedy fix suggests, even if it isn't selling them, Google doesn't intend to end support for existing Chromecasts — at least not yet.