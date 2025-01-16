LG Display's new OLEDs are even brighter and more power-efficient

LG Display is introducing its 4th-generation OLED TV displays today, which manage to not only be brighter than what it showed off in 2024, but also more power-efficient and less reflective. The LG OLED evo M5 was one of Engadget's favorite announcements from CES 2025, thanks in part to the LG Display panels it uses.

LG Display's new 4th-generation OLED TV panel can reach a maximum brightness "as high as 4,000 nits," according to the company, which is 33 percent brighter than the previous generation panel. It's worth noting maximum brightness is not the same thing as uniform brightness across the same display panel, but it's still a notable improvement when OLEDs can struggle with brightness. Especially when those gains are paired with better energy efficiency, which LG Display says is "around 20 percent greater" on a 65-inch 4th-generation panel.

LG Display

The changes to the new OLED's efficiency are due to enhancements to the panel's "structure and power supply system" while the brightness improvements have to do with a clever to tweak to how LG is arranging the LEDs in the panel. The 4th-generation OLED uses a "Primary RGB Tandem structure" which stacks independent layers of red and green light elements with two blue layers. Each layer produces more light which helps improve brightness and "color purity."

LG Display is also aiding color reproduction (and presumably purity) with a new film coating that reduces the amount of light reflected from the surface of the panel and light absorbed and reflected inside the panel. The company says all of these developments are in service of making better "AI TVs" but if that doesn't sway you, it sounds like TVs with these new panels should just look better too.

The 4th-generation OLED panel will appear in "top-of-the-line mass-produced" TVs this year, and LG Display says the "Primary RGB Tandem structure" will be gradually introduced into Gaming OLED monitors in the future, as well.