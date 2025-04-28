LG’s refreshed QNED Evo LCD TVs arrive in May

LG's 2025 lineup of its QNED Evo premium LCD TVs will be available to buy starting in May, following an initial reveal at the end of 2024 ahead of CES. The flagship QNED9M is the first QNED (Quantum Nano-Emitting Diode) TV capable of leveraging LG's True Wireless tech to wirelessly transmit and display 4K content, a feature previously exclusive to the company's more premium OLED TVs.

LG might be best known for its OLEDs these days, but the trickling down of the wireless functionality it first introduced back in 2023 with the Zero Connect Box is proof that the company isn't forgetting about its more affordable LCD sets. LG claims that with devices like game consoles or set-top boxes plugged into that external box, you can expect to transmit 4K content at up to 144Hz with no latency or loss in picture and audio quality. In a win for clutter-haters (and who isn't one of those), the only cable you'll need to plug into the TV itself is its power cord. It's worth noting that models 55-inch and below top out at a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The QNED Evo lineup is powered by LG's Alpha AI processor. The updated TVs also benefit from LG's Dynamic QNED Color solution, replacing quantum dot tech, which produces more vivid and lifelike colors. QNED TVs combine quantum dot and nanocell technology with Mini LED backlighting that employs thousands of dimming zones. As a result, you get brighter images and higher contrast compared to a more traditional LCD panel, even if it's still a step down from the self-lit pixels on an OLED display.

The new AI Magic Remote you get in the box has a dedicated AI button, which when pressed allows you to make personalized voice requests. The baked-in AI tech can also tweak the TV according to your personal audio and visual preferences, enhance faces and key scene elements, and produce virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the built-in speakers.

The TVs also double as smart home hubs, offering multi-platform connectivity through LG ThinQ and Google Home. AirPlay and Google Cast are from your iPhone or Android device of choice.

With sizes ranging from 50 to 100 inches, the refreshed QNED Evo models roll out next month in the US, but prices still haven't been announced.