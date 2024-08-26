Samsung expands its UST projector lineup with the Premiere 7 and Premiere 9

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

After teasing them at CES 2024 earlier this year, Samsung has officially launched the Premiere 7 and Premiere 9 ultra short throw (UST) 4K projectors. They offer enhanced picture quality compared to the previous Premiere LSP9T and LSP7T models, particularly in the areas of brightness and color accuracy. Samsung's main goal with the new products, it said, was to give buyers a "cinematic experience."

Smart TV features are available via Samsung's Tizen OS, offering access to Samsung TV Plus, Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services. The newly integrated Samsung Gaming Hub also comes with more than 3,000 titles from Xbox and others, with no console needed. Both models include 4K AI upscaling and Vision Booster, which automatically adjusts color and contrast for different lighting conditions.

The Premiere 7 looks like a solid mid-range contender in the UST category with 2,500 ISO lumens of brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 HDR standard. That should allow for accurate colors and expanded dynamic range, though most projectors fall well short of required HDR specs in terms of brightness.

Speaking of HDR, the Premiere 7 only offers HDR10, while others like the Formovie Theater can handle Dolby Vision content. As for sound, it comes with Dolby Atmos tech and 30W 2.2ch speakers.

Samsung

Meanwhile, the Premiere 9 sits a notch below the Premiere 8K UST projector also announced at CES. With the triple laser engine, it ups the brightness to 3,450 ISO lumens, below the Premiere 8K's 4,000 lumens but higher than most 4K UST projectors (Epson's EpiqVision Ultra LS800W 4K 3LCD projector is a notable exception with 4,000 ISO lumens).

It also comes with Samsung's answer to Dolby Vision, HDR10+. Considering the brightness and 154 percent DCI-P3 color accuracy, the picture should be impressive. It also features 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos in a 2.2.2 channel up-firing configuration.

Samsung projectors can be expensive compared to others and the new models are no exception. The Premiere 7 retails for $2,999, while the Premiere 9 doubles that to an eye-watering $5,999. Both models are now available at samsung.com and across select retailers.