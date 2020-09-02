Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's Premiere 4K ultra short throw is the first projector certified for HDR10+

It will come in two models, and one of them supports Samsung's Dolby Vision alternative.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
44m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Samsung
Samsung

Sponsored Links

Samsung is skipping this year’s IFA trade show in favor of hosting a virtual press conference of its own, and one of the new devices it has announced at the event is a 4K ultra short throw laser projector called The Premiere. It will come in two models — the LSP9T and the LSP7T — that can project images up to 130 and 120 inches, respectively. Both variants can deliver 4K photos and both sport a compact design that can be placed directly in front of a wall or a screen.

Samsung Electronics EVP for Visual Display Jongsuk Chu said The Premiere was made specifically for tight spaces, so it can be used for at-home activities:

“Over the past few months, we have seen how consumers are spending more time at home and how the role of everyday life continues to change. TV has become the center of entertainment, a fitness partner, a co-worker and a source for news. The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements.”

In addition, both Premiere models will come equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV platform, so viewers can access all the streaming apps they want and take advantage of mobile connectivity features, such as mirroring. They’ll come with Filmmaker Mode, as well, which strips content of motion smoothing, enabling viewers to enjoy movies as the filmmakers intended.

While the models have similar feature sets, they do have another difference aside from the sizes of the images they can project: The LSP9T supports HDR10+, making it the first projector certified for the standard. If you’ll recall, Samsung and Amazon launched HDR10+ as an open standard alternative to Dolby Vision back in 2017, and most of the Korean tech giant’s newer TV models already support the feature. HDR10+, Samsung said back then, can adjust brightness on a “scene-by-scene or even frame-by-frame basis.”

The Premiere will be available starting later this year in the US, Europe, Korea and other regions, but Samsung has yet to reveal how much it will cost. It calls the projector the “new anchor product” in its lifestyle product portfolio, though, so it mostly likely won’t be one of its more affordable devices.

In this article: Samsung, short-throw projector, IFA 2020, The Premiere, HDR10+, ultra short throw projector, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

View
NASA tests its water-hunting lunar rover VIPER

NASA tests its water-hunting lunar rover VIPER

View
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is a $1,499 GPU for 8K gaming

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is a $1,499 GPU for 8K gaming

View
Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr