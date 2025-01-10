Samsung isn't talking about Eclipsa Audio at CES 2025

Before CES 2025 kicked off in Las Vegas, Samsung announced that its spatial audio collaboration with Google would be available on its 2025 TVs and soundbars. Finer details on the platform were noticeably absent from that announcement, with the company only noting that the 3D Eclipsa Audio would be available this year for YouTube content creators. There was also the general explanation that the platform would enable creators "to adjust audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections, to create an immersive three-dimensional sound experience," according to the press release.

If that sounds like Dolby Atmos to you, that's what I assume Samsung and Google are trying to replicate here. And if that's the case, if Samsung really wants its own immersive audio standard, there's a backstory worth revisiting here. In 2023, Samsung and Google first revealed their spatial audio ambitions. At the time, Samsung said its research division had been working on 3D audio since 2020 and the first fruits of the collaboration was the open-source Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) adopted by the Alliance for Open Media (AOM) in October 2023.

There's also the fact that Samsung doesn't offer Dolby Vision on its TVs. Instead, the company uses HDR10+, an open-source and royalty-free platform for encoding HDR metadata. And in that 2023 audio announcement, Samsung Research's WooHyun Nam explained that 3D sound technology needed to be open to everyone too. "Providing a complete open-source framework for 3D audio, from creation to delivery and playback, will allow for even more diverse audio content experiences in the future," he said.

Samsung currently supports Dolby Atmos on its soundbars, including its flagship Q990 series and the newly announced QS700F. It sounds like the company no longer wants to pay to license Atmos from Dolby. And in order to still offer immersive 3D audio on its products, this collaboration with Google aims to build the alternative. It's worth noting that AOM counts Amazon, Apple and Netflix among its members, in addition to Google, Samsung and others. The group's AV1 video format was introduced in 2018 and is now used across Netflix, YouTube, Twitch and other sites.

Billy Steele for Engadget

Samsung's Q990F soundbar

The bizarre thing about all of this is that no one from Samsung wants to talk about Eclipsa Audio. I attended multiple events and product demos that the company hosted this week and the response when I asked about it was either "we haven't been told anything" or "let me see if I can find someone who can talk about it." The latter, of course, never manifested a "someone" or a follow-up. I even asked for a rep to tell me if the company wasn't ready to discuss details and never heard back on that either.

The most detailed explanation I've seen this week came from Arm, which is apparently also working on the development of Eclipsa Audio alongside Samsung and Google. The chip designer said that Eclipsa is a multi-channel audio surround sound format that's built on IMAF. Vertical and horizontal channels will create the immersive sound, with the goal of making movies, music and television shows more compelling in your living room. Again, that's exactly what Dolby Atmos already does.

Arm further explained that Eclipsa Audio can automatically adjust sound based on the scene and that there will be a degree of customization for users. The bitstream can contain up to 28 input channels that can be fixed (instruments or microphones) or dynamic (vehicles in movie scenes), with support for LPCM, AAC, FLAC and Opus codecs. Binaural rendering is also available for earbuds and headphones, and the new tech will be available to content creators using consumer devices in their workflow.

So far, Samsung and Google have only listed YouTube as the platform or service where Eclipsa Audio content will be available. If the duo truly wants to compete with Dolby Atmos, that list needs to expand quickly. Plus, Dolby already has the brand recognition and wide adoption in both the audio and home theater categories for Atmos. It's even available in cars.

Samsung said in its pre-CES announcement that it and Google would work with the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) to develop a certification program for devices that support Eclipsa Audio. So, it seems like serious groundwork has been laid to get this technology on devices, starting with Samsung's own 2025 TVs and soundbars. But, as we saw with Sony 360 Reality Audio and the early days of Dolby Atmos Music, it can take time to build out a compelling library of content. That means Samsung will likely have to keep reminding us that Eclipsa Audio is a thing, even when it doesn't have much more to say.