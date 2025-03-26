Samsung Neo QLED TVs are now available, with prices starting at $1,300

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Samsung just released a spate of new QLED TVs, after teasing the lineup at CES. The Neo QLED line is the first to feature the company's Vision AI platform. This allows for new personalization and optimization features. You can pick one up right now, but you might want to open up a line of credit first. The most budget-friendly model is the 55-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN80F, which comes in at $1,300.

As for 4K models, prices balloon all the way up to $15,000 for the top-of-the-line 98-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90F. Samsung also just released some 8K smart TVs with Vision AI. The pricing here starts at $3,300 for a 65-inch model and goes up to $5,300 for the 85-inch version.

If you need a high-end soundbar to go with that brand new TV, Samsung has got you covered. The company just announced availability for two new soundbar systems. The flagship HW-Q990F costs $1,800 and the HW-Q800F clocks in at $1,000. Both come with the company's redesigned subwoofer, but the Q990F also includes a pair of rear speakers.

Samsung

They support wireless Dolby Atmos technology, so the cable clutter can go the way of the dodo. All of these products are available right now from Samsung or via third-party retailers.