The best cheap kitchen gadgets in 2026

After an instant-read thermometer, one of the few items I think everyone should have in their kitchen is a food scale. I know what you're thinking: aren't food scales only useful for baking? The answer is no. They will streamline every aspect of your cooking, especially meal-prep, by allowing you to do away with measuring cups, while also giving you more accurate measurements overall. A scale is also essential if you're calorie counting or tracking your macros.

After trying a few different scales, I like this OXO Good Grips stainless steel model. At under $60, the OXO model is a bit pricier than other food scales but it comes with a few features that set it apart. The first is a handy pull-out display that makes it easy to read the scale even when you have a large bowl on top. Plus, it also comes with an imperial/metric toggle. It's handsome, too, with a design that's easy to clean.