The best cheap kitchen gadgets in 2026
You don’t need to spend a lot to outfit your kitchen with useful tools.
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Outfitting a kitchen can get expensive fast, but you don't need high-end appliances or flashy tools to cook more efficiently. Some of the best kitchen gadgets are simple, affordable gadgets that quietly make everyday tasks easier — whether that's prepping ingredients, measuring accurately or keeping your workspace organized. These are the kinds of tools you reach for again and again, not one-off purchases that end up buried in a drawer.
This guide focuses on inexpensive kitchen gadgets that punch above their price, including practical prep tools, durable measuring essentials and compact helpers that save time without taking up much space. None of them are strictly necessary, but all can streamline your routine and make cooking at home feel a little less like work.
Best cheap kitchen gadgets for 2026
Acacia Salt Cellar
Shortly after reading Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, and learning the importance of salting dishes from within, I bought my first box of kosher salt. I didn't have a good way to store it at the time, so I used a small bowl whenever I went to cook. The problem with that approach was that the salt would clump up if I left the bowl out. A salt cellar solves that by adding a lid to the bowl. Crate and Barrel makes a nifty (and attractive) acacia wood model that comes with an attached lid so that the two parts never get lost or separated.
This past Christmas, I was given a Japanese mandoline. After slicing my finger the first time using it, I've been obsessed ever since. The precision and speed with which you can cut vegetables like cucumbers into different shapes is unparalleled and totally beats chopping with a knife. Benriner's Super Slicer is beloved for good reason. It's easy to use, easy to clean and will last you for years. It also comes in a lovely mint color.
I'll admit, sometimes it's not practical to use a food scale to sort out ingredients, and you need to turn to a measuring spoon. After owning a few different models over the years, I've come to swear by magnetic ones. They're easier to separate and subsequently easier to clean and store. OXO makes an affordable set of stainless steel measuring spoons that have a nice divot to make leveling a breeze.
After an instant-read thermometer, one of the few items I think everyone should have in their kitchen is a food scale. I know what you're thinking: aren't food scales only useful for baking? The answer is no. They will streamline every aspect of your cooking, especially meal-prep, by allowing you to do away with measuring cups, while also giving you more accurate measurements overall. A scale is also essential if you're calorie counting or tracking your macros.
After trying a few different scales, I like this OXO Good Grips stainless steel model. At under $60, the OXO model is a bit pricier than other food scales but it comes with a few features that set it apart. The first is a handy pull-out display that makes it easy to read the scale even when you have a large bowl on top. Plus, it also comes with an imperial/metric toggle. It's handsome, too, with a design that's easy to clean.
If you're like me, you probably bought a box grater at the start of your cooking journey only to find out it's terrible. I'm here to tell you there's a better way to grate cheese and zest limes, and it's called a Microplane. There are a few different variants, but they all offer the same advantages over a box grater. Being smaller, a Microplane is easier to maneuver over bowls and other dishes. As for what model to buy, I like the Professional Series line for its wide blade and clean design. For zesting, you want to go for the "Fine" model. The "Ribbon" variant is also great if you want to shave chocolate and cheese.
Peeling vegetables is one of the few kitchen tasks I absolutely dread. Over the years, I've tried a few different peelers to find the one that makes the job the easiest. I've found Y-shaped ones do the best job, so whichever brand you go for, make sure you're getting a Y-shaped peeler. I find they're the fastest and most comfortable to use. I like this Zyliss one that was recommended to me by my local kitchen supply store. It's dishwasher safe and has a blade guard to protect your fingers.
Whether you're dicing vegetables on a cutting board or slicing kernels off of a corn cob, there are few things worse than cooking with a dull chef's knife. It's unsafe and a waste of time. You need a way to maintain your blades, and a good place to start is with a honing steel. Contrary to popular belief, a honing steel won't sharpen your knives; instead, it will realign the blade. With consistent use, you can get away with actually sharpening your blades once every six months to a year. Almost any model will do the job, but for an affordable option, consider the 10-inch Swiss Classic Honing Steel from Victorinox. It comes with a comfortable handle that makes mastering the motion of honing a knife easy. Best of all, it costs less than $30.
In the last few years, vacuum sealers have become affordable enough that most home cooks can add one to their kitchen. They're a great way to reduce waste since meat and produce stored in airless bags will last longer. The right one can also help you reduce plastic waste. Zwilling makes an affordable handheld model that is great for a small kitchen and supports an ecosystem of reusable bags and containers that are also on the budget-friendly end of the spectrum. The bags are freezer- and dishwasher-safe, so you can easily sanitize them after storing meat in them. The only thing to complain about the Zwilling vacuum sealer is that it charges over micro-USB(!).
Before moving to Portugal, my neighbor gave my partner and I a silicone utensil rest. Since then, this simple tool has been an indispensable part of my kitchen arsenal. Once you start cooking at the stove, it helps to have all your tools right in front of you. A utensil rest helps with that while reducing the amount of cleanup you have to do afterward. Once you're done, you can just toss it into the dishwasher. Best of all, you can buy one for about $10.
Vitamix makes the best blenders money can buy, but even when on sale they're still expensive. If you want to see what all the fuss is about on a budget, the company's Immersion blender is relatively affordable at $130. It's also powerful, with a 350-watt motor, and easy to use, thanks to a simple two-speed control layout. Short of making nut butters, it will cover almost all of the tasks you would want a blender for, including making smoothies, sauces and soups.