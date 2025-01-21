Masterbuilt adds another smart charcoal grill to its Gravity Series lineup

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Masterbuilt has offered backyard grill masters smart options that burn charcoal instead of pellets since 2020. Last year, the company debuted two models ahead of CES, and in early 2025, it's adding one more. The new Gravity Series 1150 is a larger sibling to the Gravity Series 600 in Masterbuilt's lineup. With 1,150 square inches of cooking space, this bigger model has nearly double the food capacity and a longer burn time of up to 15 hours. To achieve this, the hopper on the 1150 can hold up to 12 pounds of lump charcoal or up to 18 pounds of briquettes.

The grill gets its name from the gravity-fed hopper that allows charcoal to naturally fall and ignite during use. A digital fan automatically maintains temperature that can be adjusted with on-board controls or with the Masterbuilt app. Like last year's Gravity Series XT, the company relocated the control panel on the 1150 from the shelf on the left side to the front of the hopper on the right. However, the controller itself looks like what's on the 600 instead of the upgraded version that's on the pricier XT.

Besides the increased capacity, the 1150 offers another key upgrade from the 600. Instead of a cart-style stand, you get an enclosed cabinet for additional storage. You can expect a temperature range of 225-700 degrees Fahrenheit, which means you can do low-and-slow smoking, high-heat searing and everything in between. All of the crucial grill stats can be monitored from your phone via the aforementioned app from anywhere. Lastly, Masterbuilt offers add-ons to expand the grill's capabilities, including a pizza oven, rotisserie and griddle insert.

The Gravity Series 1150 is available now from Home Depot for $999.