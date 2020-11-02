Masterbuilt's latest Gravity Series smart grill comes with a griddle insert

Masterbuilt’s Gravity Series line of grills gives you the flavor and flexibility of charcoal in models that also offer WiFi connectivity. Today, the company revealed a third, mid-sized option with a unique twist. The Gravity Series 800 can manage high temperature searing and low-and-slow smoking just like its predecessors, but this grill also comes with a flat-top griddle insert. Simply remove the cast iron grill grates and replace them with the griddle to cook breakfast, smash burgers and more.

As the name suggests, the Gravity Series 800 offers 800 square inches of cooking space. That puts it right in between the Gravity Series 560 and Gravity Series 1050 in terms of size. The 800 is designed more like the 1050 though, with a folding front shelf. The overall construction of all three is the same: a gravity-fed charcoal hopper on the right side is managed by a digital controller on the left. Thanks to WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, you can control temperature and monitor cook time from the Masterbuilt app on your phone. Plus, meat probes allow you to keep tabs on food temps throughout the process.