Recteq debuts the X-Fire Pro dual-mode pellet grill that can sear at 1,250 degrees

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Pellet grills are great for the "set it and forget it" style of low-and-slow cooking things like brisket, pork shoulders and other barbecue meats require. And most of them will get hot enough to sear a steak, although not all models offer some type of direct-flame grilling. Recteq thinks it has finally cracked the code with its new X-Fire Pro, a smart pellet grill that the company says will replace a gas grill thanks to a 1,250-degree Fahrenheit maximum temperature.

The X-Fire Pro has two separate modes for both of those styles of cooking: Grill Mode and Smoke Mode. The grill offers a temperature range of 225-1,250 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can do everything in between smoking and searing too. Adaptive Sear Control allows backyard cooks to adjust how much direct flame they want. Turn it all the way up to sear a steak or keep it at a lower level for "classic grilling." And Grill Mode has low, medium and high temperature settings, so using it will feel familiar to anyone who has used a gas grill.

"This is a totally new grill concept for Recteq and the pellet grill category as a whole," CEO Ralph Santana said in the X-Fire Pro announcement. "Our research indicated that while the majority of gas grillers enjoy their current grilling experience, they wish they could also cook low and slow. So, we challenged ourselves to replicate the hot, fast, open-lid convenience of gas while still delivering that additional control and versatility of pellet grill smoking."

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With 825 square inches of cooking space, Recteq says you'll have enough capacity for 28 pork chops or 26 burgers, and that should be plenty of room for multiple chickens, briskets or pork shoulders. The hopper holds up to 20 pounds of pellets, which is enough fuel for up to 20 hours of use. Durable materials like stainless steel and cast iron were used for components like the barrel, heat deflector and grill grates.

The X-Fire Pro is also equipped with Recteq's smart grilling tech, which includes precise PID temperature control for Smoke Mode and the ability to monitor temperatures from afar with Wi-Fi connectivity. This is done with the Recteq app, software that also allows you to make adjustments to the grill from your phone. The X-Fire Pro comes with two meat temperature probes, and those stats get beamed to the app as well.

The X-Fire Pro is available now from Recteq, Amazon and other retailers in the US for $1,550. The company is also selling a rotisserie spit rod add-on for $250. That price is comparable to Traeger's new Woodridge Elite that comes with slightly more cooking space, enclosed storage and a side burner. That grill doesn't have an open-lid mode though. Weber's Searwood does, and the largest version of it clocks in at $1,199.