Traeger Woodridge review: A big upgrade for the entry-level pellet grill

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Grill companies are taking a different approach in 2025. Instead of refining premium smart pellet models and adding even more features, they're aiming to provide a solid outdoor cooking experience for less money than usual. Weber did so with the Smoque earlier this week and now Traeger is following suit. With the Woodridge series, Traeger offers an all-new look and simplified controls, and even the most affordable option is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity. Plus, you can upgrade them all with additional accessories.

The regular Woodridge is the cheapest option of the new trio. At $800, it's the same price as the smallest Pro series model, the Pro 575, and $1,000 less than the mid-range Ironwood grill. The entire Woodridge series has a novel design that differs from the pricier Timberline and Ironwood grills, and Traeger ditched the touchscreen for a simplified setup. But don't let the price fool you, the company didn't cut many corners to keep costs down. The Woodridge is a workhorse, and in some ways it's better to cook on than Traeger's more expensive grills.

Traeger 85 100 Expert Score Traeger Woodridge Traeger's Woodridge may be its new base model, but the grill is far from basic. The sturdy construction, reliable performance and smart grilling features allow this grill to punch above its weight. Pros Sturdy build quality

Sturdy build quality Reliable performance

Reliable performance Handy Wi-Fi features

Handy Wi-Fi features Convenient design touches Cons Base model lacks advanced features

Base model lacks advanced features No Super Smoke mode

No Super Smoke mode No pellet sensor

No pellet sensor Shelves and storage are add-ons See at Amazon

Design

The first thing I noticed about the Woodridge is that Traeger got rid of the touchscreen controls. I don't doubt that component was expensive, and in my opinion it was unnecessary. Instead, there's a simple set of buttons for timers, food probes, ignition and menu. Next to them is a multi-color display with large numbers that make temperature, time and other stats easy to see, even from a distance. On the far right of the panel, a single knob allows you to scroll through and adjust temperature settings and more.

Like other Traeger models, the controller is installed on the pellet hopper, which doubles as a small side shelf. On the Woodridge, the hopper has a 24 pound capacity, more than enough for most low-and-slow smoke sessions. These new grills also have Traeger's Pop-And-Lock (PAL) rail system around the outside. These allow you to customize your grills with things like shelves, paper towel holders and condiment baskets. There's also ample rack storage built in, with spots to store both the longer top rack and the smaller bottom ones, too.

The Woodridge is the most basic of the new grills, and it doesn't have any kind of shelf or cabinet underneath. Instead, there's just an X-shaped bracket that keeps the legs snug and tight. On the hopper end, there are two wheels with rubber tread and two legs on the other. There's no handle to lift the grill to move it, so you have to use the side-mounted PAL rail. On the underbelly, you'll get Traeger's so-called EZ-Clean Grease & Ash Keg that collects all the waste from the cook chamber for easy removal.

Even the lid and cook box on the Woodridge have a new shape. The lid is flatter and looks more like a gas grill than the oval tops of the Timberline, Ironwood and Pro series. You still get two levels of grates inside covering 860 square inches of cooking area, but there's less vertical space to stack food. Traeger redesigned the components under the cooking surface too, installing handles on the drip tray for easy removal and a cover for the grease keg. The path for grease is now more enclosed, so errant embers should be less of a concern.

Overall, I'm impressed with the build quality on the entry-level Woodridge. It would've been easy for Traeger to use cheap materials to reduce cost, but the grill is sturdy and should last for years. The legs are rock solid and everything feels hefty and strong, which is a welcome surprise compared to other budget friendly options.

Cooking with the Woodridge

Billy Steele for Engadget

If you're looking for a straightforward pellet grill that gets the job done, the Woodridge is a great option. It isn't loaded down with features you might not use, but does everything from low-and-slow barbecue to high-heat searing with a temperature range of 180-500 degrees Fahrenheit. I typically use pellet grills for smoking, so most of my testing focused on that, but I can vouch for the Woodridge's ability to maintain temperatures of 500 (and slightly above).

The Woodridge doesn't have Traeger's signature Super Smoke mode, but the grill still imparts lots of smoke into your food. I particularly enjoyed the layered flavor on a double-smoked, glazed ham over the holidays. The convection air flow inside the cooking chamber moves smoke around to blanket your food with the nuance of the wood pellets. Even at higher "smoking" temperatures of 300 degrees and above, the grill was still producing significant amounts of smoke.

A big feature on the Woodridge is Traeger's WiFire tech. This Wi-Fi connectivity sends vital cooking stats to the company's app on your phone, allowing you to keep tabs on the process from anywhere. For the Woodridge, this means you can see data from wired or wireless food probes, adjust grill temperature, set timers, activate Keep Warm mode and shut down the grill on your phone. As always, the Traeger app has a wealth of recipes when you need some inspiration, complete with guidance for beginners. The app is one of the best tools on Traeger's grills, so it's nice to see the core features from the software are available on this base model.

Other Woodridge options

The regular Woodridge is the base model in the new trio with the Woodridge Pro and the Woodridge Elite above it. The Pro has 970 square inches of cooking space, Super Smoke mode, a folding side shelf and a bottom storage shelf. It also offers an upgraded controller with a pellet-monitoring sensor inside the hopper. Those upgrades cost $200, as the Woodridge Pro is $1,000.

On the Woodridge Elite, you get some of the best aspects of Traeger's most expensive grills — the Timberline and Timberline XL. Those conveniences include insulated construction for better heat retention, a 1,100-watt infrared side burner and an enclosed cabinet base. The additions come on top of the 970-square-inch cooking area and other key specs from the Woodridge Pro. You'll pay a lot more for this grill, though, as the Elite is $1,600. So, it's much less attractive than the other Woodridge options.

The Woodridge, Woodridge Pro and Woodridge Elite were just announced today, but the first two are available now at Traeger's website or from retailers in the US and Canada.

Final thoughts on the Woodridge

After Traeger went even more premium with its Ironwood makeover in 2023, the company had a big gap between its most affordable models and its more expensive ones. The original Ironwood was a nice bridge between the Pro series and the Timberline, but all of those upgrades killed that value proposition. The new Woodridge series reclaims some of that territory, and even the base trim gives you everything you'd want in a basic pellet grill. In fact, I'd argue it goes beyond that. The Woodridge and Woodridge Pro are massive upgrades compared to the Pro 575 and Pro 780.

Every time I use the Woodridge I'm amazed by the sturdy build quality Traeger delivered while keeping the cost down. The new look is certainly a departure from the company's other grills, so it'll take some getting used to. But, when you're using it, that doesn't matter. I prefer the new simplified controls to Traeger's affinity for a touchscreen and the Woodridge performed well every time I cooked on it. If you think most of Traeger's lineup is too expensive, and that the Pro series has been around too long to invest in one, the Woodridge might be right for you.