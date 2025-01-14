Weber aims to deliver smart grilling performance at a lower price with the Smoque

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Weber introduced the all-new Searwood smart pellet grill in early 2024, offering a new design in the follow-up to the SmokeFire series that debuted in 2020. In a bid to offer quality performance at a lower price, the company has announced its Smoque grill (pronounced "smoke"). With a versatile temperature range of 180 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, this new model is still a do-it-all pellet grill, and a new vent system circulates smoke and heat around the cooking chamber efficiently.

The Smoque has a very similar overall design to the Searwood, but the most noticeable difference on the new model is the simplified controller. You still get support for two wired food probes, but this grill is controlled by a single knob. Despite the smaller display, the LCD panel can still be easily read from a distance, providing real-time updates on grill temperature, food temperature, timers and more. The controller works with the Weber Connect app to send all of those stats to your phone. And thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, you can monitor the cooking process from anywhere.

The biggest change on the Smoque is inside the cook box. Here, Weber has designed a vent system that sits between the burn pot and the cooking grates. This replaces the company's trademark Flavorizer bars from both the SmokeFire and Searwood (and what you'll find on its gas grills). The new setup circulates air and smoke evenly around your food, according to Weber, while also directing grease directly into the easily removable pan. Ash falls to the bottom of the cooking chamber during use and it can be swept into the same receptacle without the need for a vacuum.

Weber

Like Searwood, the Smoque is equipped with Weber's Rapid React tech that enables the grill to recover quickly after you open the lid. What's more, the new model hits the target temperature in 15 minutes and a Smoke Boost setting can be activated with via the turn-and-press knob. The Smoque is also compatible with the Weber Works and Weber Crafted lines of accessories, including the super handy grill caddy that reduces trips back inside. You can also add front-folding, side and bottom shelves for an additional cost.

The 22-inch Weber Smoque is $699 while the 34-inch XL version is $899. Both will be available from retailers and the company's website later this year. For reference, the Searwood 600 is $899 and the XL model there is $1,199.

Alongside the Smoque, Weber also revealed updates to its gas grill lineup as well as its flat-top griddles. First, the company upgraded the Spirit gas grill with Boost Burners in a specialized Sear Zone and an easy-to-read digital thermometer akin to what's available on the Slate griddles. And speaking of Slate, there's now a 28-inch version for $549. You still get three burners and Weber's pre-seasoned, rust-resistant cooking surface. A snap-on rail accommodates Weber Works accessories and the griddle's burners can hit temperatures over 500 degrees Fahrenheit in as little as 10 minutes.

The new Spirit grills are available now in two-, three- and four-burner options starting at $399. The new size of the Slate will be available in early 2025.