This mean bean machine is bound to upset coffee fans

If you know anything about coffee, and coffee snobs, you'll know they're always going on about where their beans are sourced from. The preference for single origin beans is better for traceability, transparency, and when you discover a variety you adore, you can keep going back. Japanese company Mihatama, however, turned up to CES 2025 in Las Vegas with Flavor Craft AI, an app-controlled system to meter out beans to suit your specific taste. You can just imagine the coffee snobs clutching their heads at the thought of blending beans in such a fashion.

Essentially, you fire up the app and select preferences based on your preferred flavor, selecting for strength, acidity, bitterness, astringency and richness. Once you've done so, the AI will direct the machine to churn out a blend of different beans sufficient quantities to match the flavor you've requested. Said beans will be collected in the bottom tray, where you can then dump them into your grinder of choice and brew up your drink.

The company has set up a pre-launch page on Indiegogo which will open to pre-sales at some point in the near future. Its representatives have said that it'll cost around $400 when it goes on sale, plus or minus the cost of never being able to invite your coffee snob friends over to your house ever again.