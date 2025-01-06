CES 2025 updates: Live coverage of all the biggest tech, AI and gadget news from Las Vegas

Welcome to day four of CES 2025 (or the third day of the show floor, if you count that way). This is the next to last day that the show floor is open, and it's generally considerably less crowded. But we're still here, cranking away!

With the clock ticking down to the show closing on Friday — and fewer live press conferences to distract us — we're tracking down some of the more interesting items on the show floor. Case in point: the new Shark LED skincare mask and Urtopia's promising new Titanium Zero e-bike concept. We're also in roundup and reflection mode. We've pulled together the most interesting laptops we've seen at CES 2025, and that rarest of all things: CES products you can actually buy. Later today, look for a deeper dive on robot vacuums, AI-assisted AR glasses, the tiny (sometimes mobile) sustainable homes dotting the show floor and a look back at some the weirdest stuff we saw. Spoiler alert: Just because it was weird doesn't mean we don't want to buy it.

Looking for even more? Check out our round-up of CES 2025 day one, the best of CES 2025 day two and our firehose feed of all Engadget CES 2025 stories. Meanwhile, if you want to live vicariously through us, there is no better place to keep up than this liveblog, which will be updated regularly throughout today — right up until our end-of-show wrap party. Keep your browser tab open here, and you might feel like you're right in Vegas, surrounded by weird robots!