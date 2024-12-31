LG updates its Gram laptop line ahead of CES 2025

LG's Gram laptops are back for another round of updates ahead of CES 2025. A decade into the thin and light lineup's existence in LG's portfolio, the latest models load up on AI (surprise!) and boost performance while maintaining their trademark portability.

Four new models are launching at CES: two variants of the Gram Pro, a new Gram Pro 2-in-1 and the entry-level Gram Book. The first version of the Gram Pro has an Intel Core H-series (Arrow Lake) processor under the hood for more traditional laptop tasks (including some gaming). A second model uses an Intel Core Ultra V-series (Lunar Lake) chip for AI tasks. The latter is a Microsoft Copilot+ PC with all the AI goodies expected from that line, including Recall, Live Captions, Cocreator and Windows Studio Effects.

Even if you don't opt for the Copilot+ variant, you'll still get LG's AI features in most of the new models (all but the Gram Book). These are split into two camps: on-device and cloud-processed AI tasks. On-device features include a scaled-down chatbot derived from LG's EXAONE large language model. It also adds LG's Time Travel, a feature similar to Microsoft's Recall that can call up web pages, documents, videos and audio files you've visited or used. It's unclear if or how LG's version will avoid the privacy pitfalls Microsoft ran into with Recall.

The cloud-based AI features include Gram Chat Cloud, a more robust chatbot (powered by GPT-4o) that can integrate with your calendar and email services.

The Gram Pro has a 17-inch (Arrow Lake) or 16-inch (Lunar Lake) screen with a 2,560 x 1,600 LCD screen. Its variable refresh rate maxes out at 144Hz. Both variants have up to 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 8,400MHz, Dual Channel) of RAM and 2TB of storage.

The Arrow Lake model should make for a solid gaming laptop with RTX 4050 graphics. The AI / Lunar Lake model only has integrated Intel graphics. But at least the latter is lighter and thinner, weighing 2.73 pounds. compared to the Arrow Lake model's 3.26 pounds.

LG

LG snagged a CES 2025 Innovation Award for the latest Gram Pro 2-in-1. The top-line configuration has a 16-inch screen with a 2,880 x 1,800 OLED display (120Hz variable refresh rate); cheaper variants are limited to a 2,560 x 1,600 LCD (144Hz VRR). The 2-in-1 ships with a wirelessly rechargeable stylus and — as its name suggests — can be folded back into tablet mode.

Finally, the Gram Book is an entry-level model LG is launching "to expand its US market presence." Its screen is a more compromised 1,920 x 1,080 15.6-inch LCD at a mere 60Hz. Its Intel Core i5 CPU with integrated Intel graphics and a maximum of 16GB of RAM combine to make it the most underpowered of the bunch. It's also the heaviest at 3.75 pounds.

Unfortunately, we don't know how "entry-level" it is: LG hasn't yet announced pricing information (or release dates) for any of the new laptops.