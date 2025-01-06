TCL announces the NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet at CES 2025, featuring a new nano-etched display

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As it did last year, TCL is showing off a new generation of NXTPAPER tech this week at CES. The new NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet is built around the also new NXTPAPER 4.0 screen which uses a "nano-matrix lithography" to improve clarity and sharpness. The color accuracy is better as well, with the new output measuring just one on the Delta-E scale (the metric measures how the human eye perceives color differences and any value of one or lower is said to be imperceptible to the human eye).

Since its launch in 2021, the goal of NXTPAPER tech has been to create a screen that's easier on the eyes and now, unsurprisingly, AI is here to help with that. The NXTPAPER 11 Plus has an AI-powered Smart Eye Comfort Mode that adjusts output based on different usage scenario and the Personalized Eye Comfort Modes let users adjust eye-comfort settings to their liking. Features like NXTPAPER's paper-like matte finish and blue light purification technologies go further to help make the screen easier to look at for longer periods.

The new tablet will support Google's Circle to Search feature and the Smart Voice Memo function will transcribe and summarize recordings. There's a Smart Translator to handle language from voice, text and images and AI Subtitles offers real-time dialog transcription.

TCL's NXTPAPER tech is relatively unique in the display industry, providing something that looks almost like E-Ink, but with the speed, resolution and sharpness of a traditional LCD display. Pricing and availability for the NXTPAPER 11 Plus are still forthcoming.