LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 (2025) hands-on: Of course a thin and light laptop gets AI at CES 2025

It's been ten years since LG introduced its Gram line of ultra thin and light laptops, and despite my early skepticism about its longevity and build quality, the company continues to make new models regularly. It's expanded the portfolio to offer pro variants, clamshells and 2-in-1s, and in keeping with every laptop maker in recent years, LG is now infusing the Gram Pros with more of its own... you guessed it... AI.

We already learned about this year's LG Gram Pro lineup when they company unveiled the details last week. From the announcement, we found out that four new models are available. Here at CES 2025, I was able to check out the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 in person to see what I was able to learn beyond the press release. The short answer is: not much.

In the six days or so since LG shared the 2025 Gram lineup with the world, the company has yet to disclose pricing and availability. That's pretty common for many CES launches, so I wouldn't chalk that up as a warning sign.

Besides the fact that it has new Intel Arrow Lake processors and displays with variable refresh rates that go up to 144Hz, though that's reserved for the LCD panel option. For models with OLED, you can only go up to 120Hz. There's also improved treatment to deal with glare, which was surprisingly effective at mitigating the overhead fluorescent lights on the show floor. I could still see the floating glowing orbs reflected on the display, but for the most part I was able to view the YouTube video playing on the demo unit just fine.

As is becoming tradition for me at CES by now, I tried to bicep curl the Gram Pro 2-in-1 and frankly, the laptop remains unsatisfying for serious gym rats looking for heavy weights. Those wanting a truly portable system that fits into the thinnest of pockets without dragging on your shoulders will appreciate the Gram Pro. But, its 16-inch screen means it's fairly hefty and won't fit into many purses.

I also appreciate the sturdy hinges LG has used in the Gram lineup. The Gram Pro 2-in-1's case hasn't been tweaked since last year's model, and I was mildly concerned when the lid started to flex a bit when a rep at the LG booth was flipping it over. But the device remained intact, and frankly all Gram laptops have always exhibited some level of flex because of how thin they are.

The other main update to the Gram Pro 2-in-1 is the addition of LG's Gram AI suite of services. These include "Gram chat," which is available in on-device and cloud-based versions. The former uses LG's own EXAONE large language model, while the latter taps OpenAI's GPT-4o. Gram Chat Cloud can also integrate with your calendar and inboxes to help manage your schedules and "send and receive emails more efficiently," according to LG.

There are also features like Time Travel, which is LG's take on Microsoft's Recall, helping users find what they're looking for by feeding parameters like date viewed or inline text to the AI system. When I asked an LG rep how the service would avoid the security concerns that Microsoft's Recall was criticized over, they said that people would have to grant permission before continuing to use their laptops.

Like I mentioned, LG has yet to share details on price or when these Grams will be available, but with last year's Gram Pro 2-in-1 going for about $1,300 on Amazon right now, I'd imagine this year's models won't be too far off.