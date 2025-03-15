Amazon is getting rid of the option for Echo devices to process Alexa voice requests locally

As of March 28, Amazon Echo models that were previously able to process Alexa requests locally will no longer do so, instead sending those voice recordings to the cloud. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the change to The Verge after a Reddit user posted a PSA about it on Friday, with a screenshot of an email they'd received from the company. The change applies to the Echo Dot (4th Gen), Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15, according to The Verge.

Per the email shared on Reddit, the settings for Echo users who enabled the 'Do Not Send Voice Recordings' option will automatically change to 'Don't save recordings.' It goes on to say, "This means that, starting on March 28th, your voice recordings will be sent to and processed in the cloud, and they will be deleted after Alexa processes your requests. Any previously saved voice recordings will also be deleted." The move comes a few weeks after Amazon introduced Alexa+, which brings generative AI to the assistant. Amazon said during the February unveiling event that Alexa+ would begin rolling out in early access this month.

"As we continue to expand Alexa's capabilities with generative AI features that rely on the processing power of Amazon's secure cloud, we have decided to no longer support this feature," Amazon said in its email to customers about discontinuing the option for local processing.