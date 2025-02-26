Amazon’s AI-heavy Alexa+ will be accessible on the web

The company is also redesigning the dedicated app.

By Lawrence Bonk
Signage. Amazon

Amazon just held an event in New York City to reveal the long-awaited revamp of its Alexa chatbot. This refreshed assistant can perform many new tasks, thanks to some AI wizardry, and there are a few different ways for consumers to access the digital companion. There's voice activation with Echo devices, of course, but the company has also built a dedicated web portal for Alexa+.

This portal will allow Amazon customers to interact with Alexa+ without having to boot up the app or interact with a smart speaker or smart display. This could be handy for making adjustments while at work or for those who feel comfortable drafting lengthy queries with a traditional keyboard. Consumers will also be able to continue using the app, but Amazon promises a redesign in the near future to accommodate the new features offered by Alexa+.

Amazon

For the uninitiated, Alexa+ is a juiced up version of the long-standing chatbot. It leverages conversational AI and integration with Amazon services to assist users in a number of new ways. It has contextual awareness, so it can remember earlier parts of a conversation, and can complete relatively complex tasks. The company showed off demos of the assistant finding recipes, booking dinner reservations, searching for the correct part of a movie and a whole lot more.

It looks pretty cool, but it's also fairly expensive. Alexa+ begins rolling out over the next few weeks to select Echo Show devices and costs $20 per month. However, it's free for Prime subscribers. Prime currently costs $15 per month in the US. Hopefully that price won't be rising with the inclusion of Alexa+.

Recommended