Apple is reportedly working on a smart doorbell system that could unlock your door with Face ID

Apple is developing a smart doorbell and lock system that would use Face ID to unlock the door for known residents, Mark Gurman reports in the Power On newsletter. The face-scanning doorbell would connect to a smart deadbolt, which could include existing HomeKit-compatible third-party locks, according to Gurman. Or, Apple may "[team] up with a specific lock maker to offer a complete system on day one."

It'll likely still be a while before we see the doorbell-lock system hit the market, though, if we see it at all. Gurman reports that it's in the early stages of development and wouldn't be ready until at least the end of next year. The doorbell would help Apple compete with the likes of Amazon's Ring and Google Nest, and it's just one of several smart home products Apple is working on, according to Gurman. The company is reportedly also developing a security camera for inside the home, which would work with its rumored smart home hub that's expected to make its debut as soon as next year.