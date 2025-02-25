The best security cameras for 2025

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If you're looking to keep an eye on your home, whether you're away for the weekend or just tucked into bed, a good security camera can give you peace of mind. The best security camera setups in 2025 do a lot more than just record footage — they offer smart alerts, crystal-clear video, night vision, two-way talk and seamless integration with other smart home gear.

These days you can find security cameras for almost every need: indoor cameras to check in on pets, floodlight cams that light up your driveway or battery-powered outdoor options that can go just about anywhere. Whether you're building out a whole-home system or just want one reliable camera to start, we've rounded up the top picks that offer great performance, helpful features and easy app controls.

Table of contents

Best security cameras for 2025

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best security camera for smart home newbies Google Nest Security Cam (Wired) Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Power source: Wired｜ Mounting options: Stand or wall mount (included) | Compatible apps: Google Home | Resolution: 1080p ｜Night vision: B/W infrared | Removable storage: No | Subscription-only features: 30/60 days of history, familiar face, alarm and glass break detection | Subscription cost: $8 or $15/month | 2FA required: Yes If you're coming in fresh to smart home security, Google's range of products is an accessible way to go and the Nest Cam is a good entry point. It's likely you already have a Google account, whether for the company's apps like Gmail and Google Docs, for posting to YouTube or leaving a coffee shop review on Google Maps. The company's omnipresence may be alarming in its scope, but it certainly makes signing up for stuff easier. Google's Home app is clean and simple to figure out, even for first timers, with clearly labeled tabs and intuitive buttons. For example, there's a clear Add button on the Devices tab, instead of a tiny plus sign like in most other apps. The app presents a clear walkthrough when you want to set up a new camera, with a step-by-step illustrated experience that should be easy for anyone to follow. Routines are simple to customize and the app uses plain language instead of tech-speak. It's also pretty effortless to see your camera feed on a Nest Hub, your Google TV or Streamer. Even iPhone users can fully wield the app, including using it for location-based triggers (such as only notifying you of a detected action when you're away from home). The Nest Cam itself is the best looking of the devices I tested. It's made up of two little half-orbs with a matte finish and comes in basic white, tan, gray or an extra cute "sand with maplewood base." The two halves are connected by a small arm that lets you manually adjust the angle with about a 90-degree range of motion up and down and 360 degrees of side-to-side adjustment. The base acts as both a stand and a wall mount and the unit feels sturdy overall. The camera doesn't have the widest field of view, just 135 degrees on the diagonal. I noticed the picture was narrower than that of other cameras, but it was still able to cover all the action I'd wanted it to. I also appreciated the (attached) 10-foot cord — and if you're particular about having wireless cameras, Nest has one of those as well that works much the same way but costs $80 more Without the $8-per-month Nest Aware subscription, you only get three hours of the most recent event history. That's not a lot; such scant history means the camera is really just good as an (accurate) notification system attached to a live feed. If the camera records something interesting while you're away, that three-hour window may not be long enough for you to get around to viewing it. But if you're willing to pay, you can see the past 30 days of recorded activity. A Nest Aware Plus plan ($15 monthly) lets you watch up to 90 days of history and enables up to 10 days of 24/7 recordings. People, animal and vehicle detection (and customizing alerts for those) does not require a subscription, however, which is a nice added perk. The 1080p HD video felt the most true-to-life of the cams I tried, it's neither too cold nor warm, with subtle but accurate colors. At night, the infrared images were smooth and less grainy than on other cams — but I did notice the Nest Cam was more likely to stream in black and white when the lights were low. Speaking of other cameras, the Nest Cam appears to be more sensitive to interference from other devices. When I had the Nest set up near a few other live cameras it kept disconnecting. Once I moved it a few feet away and by itself, the problem disappeared. Signal interference is a somewhat common thing among connected equipment, but I was surprised the Nest Cam was the only one I tried to be affected by the proximity. Pros Attractive design

Attractive design Easy to set up and customize

Easy to set up and customize Pet/person detection doesn't require a subscription Cons No local storage option

No local storage option Only three hours of event history without a subscription See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best security camera for HomeKit users Ecobee SmartCamera Indoor Wi-Fi Security Camera Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Power source: Wired only｜Mounting options: Stand or wall mount (included) | Compatibility: Ecobee app, Alexa, HomeKit | Resolution: 1080p ｜Night vision: B/W infrared | Removable storage: No | Subscription-only features: Professional monitoring, smoke alarm detection, 30-day cloud storage | Subscription cost: $10/month | 2FA required: Yes The first pleasant surprise I encountered with the Ecobee SmartCamera was how easily it connected to HomeKit. I've tested lots of smart home devices and this was the first time I can remember having a device connect to Apple's smart home app on the first try. I was even more impressed with how reliable the connection remained throughout the weeks I had it running. Just keep in mind that, as with all HomeKit devices, you'll need a stay-at-home hub for remote access, such as a HomePod, Apple TV or iPad. The device itself is a fairly unobtrusive rectangle (though it's on the larger end of the spectrum for indoor security cameras). It sits on a cone-shaped base that acts as a stand for setting the camera on a table and as a mount for attaching the unit to the wall. You can manually angle the camera about 90 degrees up or down in table-mode. When wall-mounted, you can also shift its gaze left to right in a 45-degree arc. That should be enough to capture most activity in the room as the lens itself has a 170-degree horizontal field of vision. It captures video in 1080p resolution, which is more than enough to pick out details in a given room — I could tell when my cat was asleep on his perch versus just staring off into space as he likes to do. The picture quality from the Ecobee camera was warmer than with other cameras, and I liked the overall look of the feed. Of course, that's a minor detail, but it just felt cozier when I checked in on things with the Ecobee cam. Quite a few LED lights on the face of the camera indicate the recording status and Alexa functions — yes, the camera can be set up with HomeKit and act as an Amazon assistant at the same time. I imagine most people with smart homes will use one assistant more than all others, but I actually prefer blending the three because they each have different strengths. I was happy to find a camera that could work happily with two of the three major platforms. If you plan to use the camera primarily with the Apple Home app and already pay for iCloud+, you don't need to get Ecobee's subscription. Apple's plan includes storage for the last 10 days of captured video. You can access it in the Home app, using a slider that'll be familiar to anyone who's edited a video in Photos. Photos also happens to be the app where you'll send any clips you want to save. HomeKit encrypts the footage locally before sending it to the cloud, and person, pet, package detection is included with iCloud+. You can set the cameras to automatically turn off when you arrive home and only record when specific movements are detected when you're away. My only gripe with using HomeKit as the primary monitoring app is that accessing a live view when I was home requires a few steps. I have the camera's recording options set to Stream & Allow Recording when I'm away, but set to Off when I'm home. If I just want to peek whether the dog's on the couch when I'm in the other room, I have to change that setting to do so. It's only a few extra steps, but still cumbersome. My workaround is to just check in on the feed using the Ecobee app when I'm at home. The Ecobee app is pretty easy to use, with plenty of virtual space to organize the brand's many other smart home security products like entry sensors, smart locks, thermostats, and alarms. If you decide to go for a few of those, you might want to go for Ecobee's subscription for professional monitoring. The $10-per-month membership connects your cameras and other Ecobee devices to RapidSOS monitoring service, which can call 911 on your behalf when needed. You also get reminders to arm your other Ecobee system when you leave, as well as 30 days of video storage. As for the competition, Apple sells the Logitech Circleview on its storefront, which implies a tacit endorsement by the company for use with HomeKit. I actually liked the Logitech device a lot. It has a warm, clear picture, was easy to set up within Apple's Home app and stayed pretty reliably connected. But it looks like a large webcam, which feels less elegant than the Ecobee, plus it costs $50 more and doesn't double as an Alexa smart speaker like the Ecobee does. Pros Works well with HomeKit

Works well with HomeKit Doubles as an an Alexa smart assistant speaker

Doubles as an an Alexa smart assistant speaker Captures a warm, pleasant image

Captures a warm, pleasant image No additional subscription required for iCloud+ subscribers

No additional subscription required for iCloud+ subscribers Lots of additional Ecobees security equipment available to expand your system Cons Larger design is somewhat conspicuous

Larger design is somewhat conspicuous No local storage option See at Amazon

Valentina Palladino for Engadget Best security camera for Alexa users Blink Outdoor 4 Indoor/Outdoor: Both | Power source: Wireless, 2x AA batteries per camera｜Mounting options: Wall mount (included) | Compatible apps: Blink, Alexa | Resolution: Up to 1080p｜Night vision: B/W infrared | Removable storage: Yes with Sync Module 2 | Subscription-only features: Person detection, 60 days of cloud storage, motion event recording, extended live view | Subscription cost: $3 or $10/month | 2FA required: Yes If you use Alexa heavily or have many Alexa-enabled devices in your home, the security camera system to get is Blink Outdoor 4. Not only can you arm and disarm the camera system with Alexa voice commands, but you can also use voice commands to bring up camera feeds on Echo Show smart displays. Blink cameras also have an edge over Ring cameras thanks to their longer battery life and easier to use app. One particular qualm we had with the Ring Stick Up Cam, the wireless security camera most equivalent to a Blink Outdoor 4 camera in the Ring lineup, is that it charges up via microUSB. It's 2025, and that's too antiquated for us to recommend. Aside from their Alexa perks, Blink Outdoor 4 cameras are just easy to install, use and add to over time. Bundles come with the required Sync Module, which connects all of your home's Blink cameras together so you can see them all in the app, and you can buy add-on cameras at your leisure. The Sync Module also has a USB port that can take a thumb drive for local storage, so while you get a 30-day free trial of Blink's subscription service when you buy a new kit, you don't have to pay for it to get the most crucial features. As the name suggests, the Outdoor 4 cameras are weather-resistant and can be used inside or outside. You get a simple mount for each camera in the basic packs, but you can buy all other manner of mounting options if you have a different setup in mind. All of the most standard security camera features are present here and accessible without a monthly fee: motion alerts, 1080p video recording, two-way audio and HD night view. Motion settings can be customized on a per-camera basis, and you can set activity zones (areas where motion detective is active) and privacy zones (areas in which no motion is detected and no video is recorded) for each as well. That gives you a lot of control; for example, you could have Blink cameras inside and outside your home, only have motion alerts set for the outdoor cameras and check in on the indoor camera feeds as necessary. I found motion detection to be pretty good, almost too good in some cases. Some of my most active Blink cameras were occasionally triggered by changes in sunlight or plants wafting in a strong breeze. But you are able to adjust the motion sensitivity of each camera if you need to. Video and audio quality of recorded clips is good, with the latter being good enough that I could hear a phone conversation my mailman was having while he dropped off packages to my porch. Blink's standard features are robust enough that we'd recommend most people pop for a thumb drive and stick with local storage for saving clips. But if you want a few extra perks, the Blink Subscription Plan is either $30 (Basic) or $100 (Plus) annually. The latter gives you more flexibility right off the bat because it supports unlimited connected cameras, whereas Basic only supports one. Otherwise, extra features include extended live view, unlimited cloud storage for up to 60 days and person/pet detection. The price is also right for Blink Outdoor 4 cameras — if you know when to buy. The standard price of a single-camera system is $100, but we highly recommend waiting for one of the many Blink sales that happen on Amazon throughout the year that knock the price down to between $40 and $60. Not only does that lower the barrier to entry if you want to try out a Blink system, but if you end up liking it, you don't have to spend a ton to add more devices to it over time. Pros Wireless design that runs on AA batteries

Wireless design that runs on AA batteries Accurate and immediate motion alerts

Accurate and immediate motion alerts Not too expensive, and can be super affordable when on sale

Not too expensive, and can be super affordable when on sale Local storage with Sync Module 2 and thumb drive (sold separately) Cons No cloud storage or person detection without a subscription

No cloud storage or person detection without a subscription Must pay for the more expensive subscription to support more than one camera See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best budget security camera Blink Mini 2 Indoor/Outdoor: Both | Power source: Wired with optional outdoor adapter｜ Mounting options: Stand or wall mount (included) | Compatible apps: Blink, Alexa | Resolution: 1080p ｜Night vision: B/W infrared, spotlight for color | Removable storage: Yes with Sync Module 2 | Subscription-only features: Person detection, 60 days of cloud storage, motion event recording, extended live view | Subscription cost: $3 or $10/month | 2FA required: Yes You don't get as many features with the Blink Mini 2 as with other security cameras, but the price is tough to beat — particularly since it's often on sale for as low as $20. The device is small and looks a lot like a black webcam, but it feels solid. You can adjust the camera to a wide range of angles, and when I grabbed the little head to point it where I wanted, it didn't feel like it was going to break. Blink is an Amazon company, but you'll still need to sign up for a Blink account before you can link it to Alexa (make sure you use the same email you have on file with Amazon when you sign up for Blink if you want to properly connect the two). Despite what felt like an extra step, the overall setup was fairly painless and quick. Then, you can view your camera feed through the Alexa app on an Echo Show, Fire Tablet or Fire TV — but not on iOS or Android. You'll have to use the Blink app to view the feed on your smartphone, but thankfully, the Blink app is one of the simplest I've seen. Just three tabs at the bottom, Home, Clips and Settings, make navigation a snap, but also clue you into the fact that Blink only does cameras and video doorbells. If you're looking for a brand with lots of interconnected security devices, this isn't it. Blink Mini 2 captures serviceable images, but it certainly isn't the highest quality. The bright spots were blown out and some of the darker areas were hard to make out. Though at night, the infrared nighttime view had decent clarity and the spotlight impressively lit up the room to capture color images. The biggest missing feature on the Blink Mini is the lack of automatic arming. Many other security cameras can tell when you've left the house if you've enabled location features and will automatically trigger your preferred settings, such as to record and notify you when motion is detected. With the Blink Mini 2, you need to manually arm the camera or schedule it to go on and off at certain times. You can ask Alexa to arm it for you, but you'll first need to set up an access code. That said, you do get a few features some other cams don't give you, such as the ability to set privacy zones and the onboard spotlight you can toggle on to record more detailed (and color) images in low light. The Mini 2 can also act as a doorbell chime if you happen to have a Blink Video Doorbell installed as well. The cam is also weather resistant, so you can set up the Blink Mini 2 outside if you also have the necessary special power adapter. The Blink Subscription comes in two plans: one for $3 per month that covers one camera, and a $10 monthly plan that covers any number of cameras. You'll get a free trial of the subscription service with your device purchase (like most others offer), and I was pleased to learn that Blink's Subscription plan didn't automatically renew. Without the subscription, you won't get specialized detection such as for people or pets, and you don't get any cloud storage (with a plan, you get 60 days). You do get basic motion alerts without a subscription, and I found those to be quick and accurate. As for storage, with a connected Sync Module 2, you can store footage locally on a flash drive, which is typically more secure than sending footage off to the cloud. A feature called Blink Moments is available on the $10 plan and can stitch together footage from different cameras when motion is detected in a given time frame — in theory, you could see a delivery van pull up to your house, the driver get out and deliver the package in one clip with footage pulled from three different video feeds. I wasn't able to try out the feature as I just had one Blink device, but that could be a helpful feature, if it actually works. Pros Affordable

Affordable Easy to setup

Easy to setup Good integration with the Alexa home ecosystem

Good integration with the Alexa home ecosystem Optional local storage with a Sync Module 2

Optional local storage with a Sync Module 2 Weather resistant camera can be used indoors or outdoor with an adapter Cons No location detection means it can't automatically arm when you leave

No location detection means it can't automatically arm when you leave Image quality isn't the best

Image quality isn't the best No cloud storage or person detection without a subscription See at Amazon

REOLINK Best security camera with solar power Reolink Altas PT Ultra Indoor/Outdoor: Outdoor | Power source: Wireless, 20,000mAh rechargeable battery｜Mounting options: Ceiling/roof mount (included) | Compatible apps: Reolink | Resolution: 3840 x 2160｜Night vision: Color night vision, spotlight | Removable storage: Yes with microSD card| Subscription-only features: Cloud storage of all motion-detection clips, all video history saved | Subscription cost: Starting at $7/month | 2FA required: No A number of security camera systems can hook up to solar panel accessories to provide power, but we found Reolink's cameras to provide the best value for your money in this space. One of the Reolink cameras we tested was the Altas PT Ultra, and you can get it with one solar panel for $230 regularly, but the bundle is often on sale for as low as $140. One of the key things to note about Reolink cameras in general is that most of them have designs that are best suited for outdoor installation. Most are designed to be mounted on the side of a home with brackets, or on roof overhangs so they can monitor from above. Unless you're comfortable drilling holds to install the cameras on your interior walls, you'll have to look elsewhere for indoor monitoring. The Altas PT Ultra is one of Reolink's newest battery-powered security cameras and it really shines in that department. It has a 20,000 mAh battery built in that the company boasts can last up to 500 days when used in standard motion-trigger mode — and even in cold weather. It can record high-quality 4K video and supports auto-tracking with a 355-degree pan and 90-degree tilt, so it's safe to say that most motion that occurs near this camera will be captured (and followed), giving you a comprehensive view of the goings-ons. Auto-tracking isn't turned on by default, but you can easily enable it in Reolink's mobile app. Same goes for the pre-recording feature, which captures video 10 seconds before a motion-detection video capture, potentially giving you more context and information about the motion that the camera recorded. Reolink's mobile app is pretty straightforward, collecting all of the brand's cameras you have installed on the main page. You can tap into any of them to get a more immersive, full-screen view of its feed and change settings on a per-camera basis like recording quality, motion detection, auto-tracking and more. There are also handy quick controls on the main page for each camera that let you take photos and record snippets of video to be saved immediately. I found the app to be quite responsive, and since the Altas PT Ultra records in 4K, its videos were some of the highest quality ones I had during testing. 4K video is not necessary for everyone — it's arguably most useful for those monitoring businesses, and most 1080p security cameras will do just fine capturing activity in and around homes — but it's a nice-to-have feature. Reolink (unsurprisingly) has a cloud subscription plan that you can use to save videos, but the tiers and pricing are unclear. Reolink's main site only houses information about the company's hardware, and the dedicated Reolink Cloud doesn't have any easily accessible information about current plan pricing. If you're interested in signing up, you're prompted to make an account before you can see any pertinent plan and pricing information. I'd like to see more transparency here, but our general advice still stands: save footage locally if you can, and in this case, most Reolink cameras have built-in microSD card slots. But if you're interested: a Reolink representative shared pricing information with me upon request. Plans start at $7 per month for a standard LTE plan, which includes up to 30GB of cloud storage, 30 days of cloud recording history and support for up to five cameras. We had a similarly good experience with Arlo security cameras, and you can get some of them with an optional solar panel for continuous power. But in general, Arlo cameras are a bit more expensive than Reolink's. For example, the top-of-the-line Arlo Ultra 2 4K security camera comes in at $300 and its accompanying solar panel costs an additional $60. The Reolink Altas PT Ultra costs $210 by itself, or $20 extra for a bundle that includes its solar panel. Pros Outdoor-focused design with rotating camera

Outdoor-focused design with rotating camera Solar panel attachment is affordable and easy to set up

Solar panel attachment is affordable and easy to set up 4K video quality

4K video quality Built in 20,000 mAh battery

Built in 20,000 mAh battery Accurate motion alerts Cons Cannot be used indoors

Cannot be used indoors Cloud storage and long-term video history requires a subscription See at Amazon

What to look for in a security camera

Hardware and design

One of the first things you'll want to consider before buying a home security camera is where you intend to put it. Do you want an outdoor or indoor setup, or cameras that can work in both environments? That's the first decision to make, since not all cameras are designed to be weatherproof. Next, consider where those cameras will live: do you need ones that can easily mount to the side of your home or above your garage? Do you want cameras in every room of your house, installed up in a ceiling corner out of reach? Should those cameras be able to swivel and turn on their own to track subjects or give you a wider field of view? If you just want to see packages on your porch or who's coming to the door, a doorbell camera might be a better option.

Check the specifications for the cameras you're considering to see if they come with any mounting hardware in the box, or if you'll need special attachments to get the capabilities you want. For example, an extra feature like solar power for outdoor security cameras typically requires buying the solar panel separately, or buying a configuration of the camera that includes the panel in the box.

Another hardware component to consider is the proper connection for local storage. Many home security cameras give you the option to save footage locally by connecting a thumb drive or a microSD card either to the camera itself or to its base station. If you don't intend on using cloud storage (which typically comes with a subscription cost), choosing a surveillance camera system that allows for local storage will be key.

Battery life

Battery life considerations will only apply to wireless cameras, so you'll want to make note of the expected battery life of any wire-free camera you're considering. For most that use rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, it will come down to how "busy" the camera will be on a regular basis recording video. Some could estimate a minimum battery life of a couple weeks to one month with high usage, but you could get even more than that if the camera is in a low-traffic area.

I personally think you should be getting at least three weeks of battery life out of any rechargeable-battery security camera — anything less and it becomes a hassle just to keep the device in working order. Also, be prepared to access your cameras (including those mounted in high places) whenever you need to recharge their batteries. Scant few options today (looking at you, Blink), run on AA or AAA batteries, and those tend to last up to two years before you need to replace them.

Audiovisual features

Nearly every security camera can send you a notification when it detects motion. Most also offer more sophisticated alerts, like person, package, pet and vehicle detection, though those sometimes require a subscription. You can decide under which conditions you'd like to be alerted as well. Many cameras will let you set location preferences, using your phone to discern where you are, so you're only alerted when you're away. Some can then be programmed to turn off completely when you're home, or you can decide to keep the camera recording without alerting you of activity. Systems without location tracking can be armed on a schedule or manually turned on and off.

Almost every security camera can listen as well as see — some can send you an alert when specific sounds are detected, such as breaking glass, barking dogs or fire alarms. Those microphones also let you hear what's going on in the room, while built-in speakers allow for two-way conversations.

If viewing events at night is important to you, you'll want to consider a camera's ability to see in the dark. Most use infrared LEDs to detect motion and record events after the sun goes down. Infrared will work in total darkness, but can only produce a black and white image. A few cameras can capture color video at night through a combination of larger sensors and onboard image processing, but they won't work in total darkness. A couple of the options we tried were spotlight cams with an onboard light you can manually turn on to light up a space for a better picture. Floodlight cameras are another option for outdoor models, which shine a bright light when motion is detected which may act as a deterrence.

Subscription features

Without exception, every camera we tested has an optional subscription component. These typically run between $3 and $15 per month, though some offer a discount if you pay for a year up front. Advanced (and sometimes basic) features are paywalled behind these subs, so if you're looking for things like person detection, extended live feeds, cloud storage, event labeling and longer event history, you'll want to check whether you get those for free or only if you pay up.

Cloud storage for video clips beyond a day or so is the most common subscription-only feature, but some cameras have the option of using local storage with a microSD card or flash drive. Cameras that work with Apple's HomeKit will usually let you store clips using your iCloud+ plan, so you might not need a separate subscription for those. To help make sense of whether you need to pay for a plan or not, we detail the monthly prices and membership features for each pick below so you can gauge the full cost of the level of monitoring you want.

Privacy settings

The majority of security cameras use cloud storage for clips. Even those that store your footage locally on SD cards or USB drives are still considered Wi-Fi cameras, connecting to the world at large through your home internet. Anything that's in communication with other networks has the potential to be accessed by bad actors. Manufacturers take measures such as encrypting video before it's sent to the cloud and requiring two-factor authentication to sign into any account to make systems safer. Users can go one step further by regularly installing security updates and making sure the passwords they use are strong and not reused elsewhere.

As for keeping your personal activity private, all cameras have a disarm feature, but some can automatically turn off when you are home if you share your location. Others will also let you set privacy zones and won't capture footage or send alerts for movements in designated areas. That could be a part of the house you don't want recorded or, for outdoor coverage, parts of your neighbor's yard or driveway.

All the units we tested have indicator lights that turn on when a live view is being accessed or recording is taking place. But you'll have to check what your particular camera's LEDs mean, as nearly every one is different. Recording in progress is sometimes indicated with a red light, sometimes that light is blue, and on other cameras, it's green. Some security cameras let you disable the recording light too, if you don't want to alert would-be intruders that you're watching them.

Compatibility

If this is your first foray into smart home gear, you just need to ensure that the camera you buy will work with your phone — and all of our top picks here have apps that work with both iOS and Android. If you already have TVs, smart monitors, home hubs, doorbells and other smart devices, check that what you buy now will work with what you already have if you want the most seamless system.

We've listed which of the three major smart home ecosystems each of our picks will work with, but in general, Amazon Alexa has the widest compatibility with third party brands, followed by Google. Apple's HomeKit has a smaller number of compatible cameras on the market, but the list is still sizable enough and includes well-regarded brands like Ecobee, Logitech and Aqara, so you'll likely be able to find one with the features you want.

Other security cameras we tested

Logitech Circle View Apple HomeKit-Enabled

We called out the Logitech Circle View camera as a HomeKit-enabled alternative to our top Siri pick, the Ecobee cam but it's worth mentioning its merits once more. The Circle View works well with Apple's smart home system and connected easily with my HomePod. Like with Ecobee, you may not need to pay for an additional subscription for cloud storage if you already have an iCloud+ plan. The video captured is warm and sharp. But it's pricier than Ecobee's HomeKit option and the web cam-aesthetic isn't particularly elegant.

Roku Indoor Security Camera

While we don't love that the Roku Indoor Security Camera uses a micro USB connection, the unit itself has a solid build. It can spin in either direction to track movement, either automatically or manually through the app. It's easy to set up and is remarkably affordable. A subscription is required for clip storage and event filtering. Without it, the camera will only store stills from detection events, though you can easily manually save clips to your photos library from within the app. The color night vision is surprisingly clear, and the daytime recordings are bright and sharp. While other cameras we tested simply offered more features and better apps, this could be a compelling budget pick.

Aqara 2K Hub G3

If you ask a seven-year-old which camera is best (and we did) they will tell you it's the Aqara 2K Hub G3, thanks to the unit's cute little ears. We tested it with its own app, which worked well, and with HomeKit, which unfortunately kept disconnecting throughout our testing. The camera was easy and quick to set up thanks to the dual-bank Wi-Fi connection. We also appreciated the privacy setting that physically angled the camera lens down inside the unit (revealing a pair of shut-eye images that added to the adorableness). If you're considering getting other Aqara smart home devices, and will primarily use the Aqara app, the Hub H3 is a good buy as it acts as the required hub for other devices from the brand.

Ring Indoor Cam (wired)

The Blink camera was simply a better value than the Ring Indoor Cam. The Ring unit felt overly lightweight and insubstantial, to the point where its own cable caused it to fall over. Set up was a little fussy and many of the available features are reserved for paid subscriptions. But the app helpfully leads you through setup and walks you through the various features, making it good for beginners. You're also automatically opted into the Ring Neighbors app which is a fascinating glimpse into your neighborhood's porch piracy events, lost cats, wild animal sightings and missing binky alerts.

Ring Outdoor Cam (Stick Up Cam, wireless)

Similarly to the Indoor Cam, the Ring Outdoor Cam was easy to set up and could be a decent option for beginners. Previously known as the Stick Up Cam, this model is wireless and rechargeable, but our biggest gripe with it is that it powers up via microUSB. USB-C is the standard now, so we recommend only buying new tech that supports the latest standard whenever possible. It's worth noting that the new Ring Outdoor Cam Plus also charges via microUSB, so it seems Ring faithfuls may be stuck with old tech for a while longer.

Security camera FAQs

Is it better to have wired or wireless security cameras?

Wired security cameras are hardwired directly to the system's local video storage, such as a digital video recorder (DVR) or a network video recorder (NVR) connected via Ethernet cables. That makes it more secure and not subject to the whims of Wi-Fi connections. But running the power and Ethernet cables to the camera require more intensive installation, possibly requiring a professional. Wireless cameras or plug-in cameras give you more flexibility in the installation process and location. Though a local, wired connection is less susceptible to remote hacking, most current wireless cameras implement fairly strong security measures — but you'll still want to make sure you choose complex passwords and turn on safety measures like two-factor authentication.

What do security camera subscriptions look like?

Subscriptions for security cameras usually run between $3 and $15 per month, though you can often get a discount if you pay for a year of service up-front. They give you access to advanced (and sometimes basic) features such as person detection, cloud storage, live feeds and intelligent labelling of events.

What security system does not require a monthly fee?

Excluding cameras from home security system companies like ADT and Slomins, nearly all DIY security cameras will work on a basic level without a subscription, meaning you can usually get motion-triggered alerts and the ability to see at least a short history of recorded action. Some cameras, such as the Blink Mini, offer no cloud storage without a subscription, but you can still see a live feed and you can opt for local footage storage with additional equipment.

How do you install a security camera?

Installing a security camera can be as simple as setting it on a table, plugging it in and using the app to connect to your home's Wi-Fi. Indoor cameras often come with user-installable wall mounts as well. Wireless outdoor security cameras are sometimes battery-operated, so you don't need to install them near an outlet and they often come with mounting brackets for attaching them to outdoor surfaces. Larger security systems with hardwired cameras may require professional installation.

Do security cameras record sound?

Every security camera we tested records sound as well as video. You can turn sound recording on or off at your leisure.

Do security cameras work with existing surveillance systems?

Some do. The easiest way to ensure that your camera will work with your other surveillance equipment is to get devices from the same brand.

Do wireless security cameras work without Wi-Fi?

Most wireless home security cameras connect via Wi-Fi. However, some cameras have the option of connecting through a cellular data plan. Of course, there's an additional cost for such connectivity, but it allows the cameras to record if the Wi-Fi goes out or if a camera is too far from home to get a signal from the router.