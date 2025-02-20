Ring beefs up the image quality on its new Outdoor Cam Plus

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If there's one downside to the sheer number of security cameras Ring makes, it's the sheer darn volume of them. Joining the mob today is the Outdoor Cam Plus, packing a new high-quality lens and 2K imaging sensor promising "a clear, colorful view even in near dark conditions." It's clad in a weather-resistant body and can run from mains power, via a rechargeable battery or with one of Ring's custom solar panels. The company adds the Plus is just as comfortable working indoors as out in the open, and ships with a new mount that will even hold the camera in place on ceilings.

Unfortunately you might have to spend some time poring through the specs to work out where this one will sit in Ring's camera firmament. After all, there's already the Stick Up Cam, Stick Up Cam Pro and Stick Up Cam Elite available to buy in the US, and that's before you get to the models with built-in floodlights. Not to mention the Stick Up Cam Pro, with 3D motion detection and Bird's Eye Zones, is arguably a better product than the Elite which costs almost a hundred dollars more. Perhaps it's time for Ring to trim down the excesses in its line up to make everything a lot cleaner for consumers.

Ring's new Outdoor Cam Plus is available for pre-order today from Ring and Amazon for $100 and is shipping on March 26.