Eero Pro 7 review: Paying to be sold a subscription

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Many years ago, I reviewed the Eero Pro 6E, which was a delightfully easy device to get along with. The hardware was powerful, unobtrusive and fit into my home pretty well, to the point where I had no complaints about living with it. But all of the good was undone by Eero's constant arm-twisting to get you to pay for its monthly subscription. With an app that exists as little more than an advertisement and with so many basic features paywalled, I couldn't in all good conscience recommend it. Thankfully, the advent of Wi-Fi 7 and the new Eero Pro 7 means Eero has a shot to make good on its previous errors and turn my opinion around. Which, it'll take, right?

For Engadget's mesh Wi-Fi testing methodology, please read our mesh Wi-Fi buyer's guide.

eero 79 100 Expert Score Eero Pro 7 Amazon / Eero's newest Wi-Fi 7 mesh offers great wireless performance. What a shame it's built to milk subscription cash out of you. Pros Excellent performance

Excellent performance Affordable Wi-Fi 7

Affordable Wi-Fi 7 Fast and reliable

Fast and reliable Easy setup Cons Limited app

Limited app App is just an advert for Eero Plus

App is just an advert for Eero Plus Basic features are paywalled behind monthly subscription See at Amazon

Hardware

Daniel Cooper for Engadget

Since its birth, Eero has built its Wi-Fi nodes as rounded-off boxes that sit unobtrusively on side tables and bookshelves. Sadly, the sheer volume of stuff required to make Wi-Fi 7 work is bigger than the traditional body will allow. (The vanilla Eero 7 is actually lacking 6GHz support, which is why it's in the older chassis, but has some gall pretending it's a proper Wi-Fi 7 device.) Consequently, the Pro 7 ditches the classic body for the same casing found on Eero's super-flagship Max 7. The vertical design is better for keeping the components cool without a fan, but it is noticeable, especially with prominent branding, defeating the point of making the gear anonymous.

Each node is identical, clad in piano gloss white and measuring 7.1 inches tall and 5.8 inches wide. Turn it around and you'll find the USB-C power jack, reset button and two 5G ethernet ports with a theoretical top speed of 4.7 Gbps. The coterie of wireless radios (2x2 2.4Ghz, 2x2 5GHz and 2x2 6GHz) promise to reach the heights of 3.9 Gbps. Tucked inside are the usual smart home integrations including Zigbee, Thread, Matter, Amazon Connected Devices, Alexa and Bluetooth LE 5.0

Installation

Eero's promise of "frustration-free setup" isn't an empty one, and it remains the easiest mesh system to set up. Download the Eero app, hand over your Amazon login and plug in your cable modem, and everything else is taken care of within minutes. Each node was up and running two minutes after being plugged in, and most of the 15-minute set-up time was schlepping between rooms.

Once each node is ready, you'll get a notification telling you your placement is good for signal strength. This is useful since some meshes won't, and just expect you to troubleshoot the poor performance down the line. The app did tell me I'd get faster speeds if I moved the nodes closer to each other, but given the layout of my home, that would mean placing them all in the same damn room.

Performance

Eero's bread and butter performance is never an issue, especially once the mesh has settled down after the first day or so. Much of what worked with previous versions remains in place here, and for home use, it's excellent. My office, which is some distance away from any node, was still able to pull down 250 Mbps in artificial speed tests. The smart TV in this room was able to stream a 4K movie without any lag or buffering, letting me dance past the pre-roll ads.

I can't imagine anyone wanting to throw out their Wi-Fi 6E system in favor of this, because you won't see a massive uplift in performance. When I tested the Eero Pro 6E, I was easily getting speeds in my office around the 250 Mbps mark anyway. There are noticeable improvements in lag and reliability that can't be sniffed at, but you'll only notice them if you're upgrading from really old gear.

If you are upgrading from an older Eero system, it's worth keeping hold of that hardware to bolster your network. Every Eero node is capable of integrating with its older peers, even if you may find performance is degraded as a consequence. I grabbed a Pro 6E node and placed it in a notorious signal dead spot at the end of my home, just for the hell of it. Naturally, the older nodes are slower but, even so, the loss isn't that painful. When I'd connected to the 6E node and ran speed tests, I was still pulling down 200 Mbps.

App and Eero Plus

When I wrote Engadget's mesh Wi-Fi buyer's guide, I spent months testing hardware from all the big names. Some were easy, some were fussy and some were designed for network engineers with no consideration for general users. None of them, however, irked me as much as Eero's app, which is a textbook case in seizing defeat from the jaws of victory. Essentially, half of the splash screen is an ad for Eero Plus, the company's subscription product. And Eero puts so many basic features behind a paywall that it's impossible to recommend. But I'm getting ahead of myself.

Eero's app is tidy and well-designed, offering a single pane listing each node and its signal strength. The icons signify how well the nodes are connected to each other, but there's no sense of the network's topography. Below it is a pane that tells you what devices are on the network right now, although it struggles to name many common products (including those owned by Amazon). You're also unable to set traffic priorities for your device, which would be useful when I'm recording a podcast or on a Zoom call.

Daniel Cooper for Engadget

Take a look at this screenshot of the Activity Pane, and notice how empty it is, showing you just the top speeds and quantities of data up- and downloaded. Each one links to another pane with some more detailed information, but even so, the visualizations are more or less pointless. This speaks to the big issue with Eero's software setup and business model more generally.

I imagine Engadget readers break into two camps: People who know DHCP has something to do with their internet but wouldn't touch it for fear of breaking something, and the people who have 192.168.1.1 burned into their fingers' muscle memory. Eero's pitch probably irritates both since it robs you of even your most basic agency to run your own damn Wi-Fi.

For instance, you can set your Wi-Fi name and password, and set the same for your guest Wi-Fi but beyond that, oh boy. You can collect devices into groups, letting you set time limits for, say, your kids' consoles or computers. You can set your DHCP to manual or Bridge mode, set a reservation or port forward and deactivate support for IPv6. And, uh, that's about it.

That is, unless you spring $9.99 a month or $100 a year for Eero Plus, which then opens up the toolkit. For that, you get the ability to set a mobile hotspot as an internet backup if your Wi-Fi should go down. Subscribers will also get access to parental controls, historical data, ad and app blocking, the company's advanced security suite, DDNS and content filters. Plus, you'll get a subscription to Guardian VPN, Malwarebytes and 1Password thrown in, too.

Look, I get it. All hardware companies — even ones owned by Amazon — need to ensure they have multiple revenue streams to keep the lights on. And I'm sure there are lots of people who feel the added charges are probably worth it for peace of mind. But you need to know that Eero's competition offers these features without asking for more money. Google's Nest Wi-Fi includes parental controls and security updates in addition to guest networks. Though Nest hasn't launched a Wi-Fi 7 product yet, so it's not an equivalent comparison, the Eero Pro 6E was similarly limited with Amazon pushing a Plus subscription. If a company wants to charge me $700 for a product and then hold basic features back to wring another $100 a year out of me, I'm hostile by default.

Price and the competition

The Eero Pro 7 is available in one, two or three-node packs, priced at $300, $550 and $700 respectively. Wi-Fi 7 systems are currently priced for early adopters, and you'll spend big at whichever company you opt to buy from. I'm not going to do a direct apples-to-apples comparison here as there are a number of notable spec differences between various Wi-Fi 7 routers. For instance, Netgear's Orbi 770 has a longer broadcast range and faster wireless speed but slower ethernet ports and can only handle half as many connected devices as the Pro 7. At this early stage, you'll be looking at what specs to prioritize depending on your home's specific needs. So I can't say if the $900 Orbi 770 is a better fit for you than the $700 Eero Pro 7.

If you're looking to upgrade and have your heart set on Eero, then it might be worth looking at last-generation hardware. At the time of writing, a three-pack of Eero Pro 6Es are priced at $550, and the performance it offers is pretty darn impressive. It has the same issues as its successor, but the backwards-and-forwards compatibility is a useful bonus. And Wi-Fi 6E is a major upgrade over whatever Wi-Fi you're probably using at home right now.

Wrap-up

There are so many things to like about Eero's mesh Wi-Fi systems that it galls me so much I can't recommend them. They're really easy to set up, really easy to use and the performance you get out of them, in terms of both speed and reliability, is staggeringly good. I'm quite fond of the hardware design, even if they are a bit more attention-grabbing than the older models. And I do think $700 for a whole-home Wi-Fi 7 system is pretty good when other companies are asking for a grand or more right now. That's especially true for folks who aren't interested in messing with every knob and dial to fine-tune their internet to the nth degree. This hardware passes the "would you be able to hand this to your technophobe family member" test with flying colors.

Unfortunately, I cannot get over how aggressive the nickel-and-diming is, to the point of holding back features that I'd say should be free. I'd argue that every router should offer at the very least, basic parental controls and some sort of URL blocking or content filtering. Even if you don't use them, that those features would be held back to milk recurring revenue out of you is rough. If you were standing at a car dealership and someone tried to sell you a sedan with three wheels — the fourth is thrown in with CarSubscriptionPlus for just $9.99 a month! — you'd walk away in disgust.