One robot vacuum is trying way too hard to outdo the competition at CES 2025

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Robot vacuums are having a very weird year at CES 2025. We've seen robot vacs that can scoot over stairs and pick up socks . Now, another robot vacuum maker is showing off robot vacuums that can zoom around with air purifiers, tablet stands, security cameras, tabletops and other objects on top.

The SwitchBot K20+ Pro is a robot vacuum that doubles as a modular platform for other household devices. The company describes it as a "multitasking" household assistant that can perform a bunch of tasks while maybe also cleaning your floor.

The vacuum itself mostly resembles a typical robot vac, if a bit larger. It also has a connector on top that supports a wide array of attachments or even appliances. The company says it can support up to 8 kg — nearly 18 lbs — and will connect seamlessly to other SwitchBot appliances like an air purifier or home security cam. The SwitchBot vac can then be programmed to follow you around or stay in one spot.

Karissa Bell for Engadget

At SwitchBot's booth, I saw vacuums that had a tablet stand, an air purifier with an attached tabletop and a security cam. But the company's promotional materials also show a vacuum with a fan and a laundry basket on top. It also suggests that the K20+ Pro can deliver drinks and carry small packages around the house.

A SwitchBot rep at the booth said the company wants to allow people to 3D print their own custom parts for the K20+ Pro so that anyone can come up with their own use case for a vacuum-enabled small appliance. A video posted to the company's YouTube channel even shows a vacuum with an arm that can pick up trash and deposit it in a wastebasket. (Yes, another robot vacuum with an arm .)

If all of this sounds a bit ridiculous, that's because it is. While I can kind of understand the appeal of a robot vacuum that doubles as a phone or tablet stand, I can't imagine many scenarios when I'd want a floor-level fan or air purifier zooming around my house.