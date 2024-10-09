Ring adds AI-enabled 'Smart Video Search' as part of its upcoming $20 subscription service

Last week Ring announced a feature that will you to capture video 24/7 so you don't miss anything if a motion alert wasn't triggered. The challenge is that if you'll then need to wade through hours of footage to find an event. Now, the Amazon-owned company has introduced Smart Video Search, an AI feature for subscribers of the upcoming $20 Ring Home serivce that makes it faster and easier to find specific moments in your video history.

The system is powered by Ring IQ, a combination of Ring AI technology and in-house expertise. It uses Visual Language Modeling (VLM) to match text to images and show results. That way, you can type specific queries into the Ring app to figure out why your garbage cans were knocked over, rather than scrolling through hours of video footage.

For instance, you could search for "raccoon in the backyard last night" to see if it was one of those critters that upended your trash. Ring cites other examples, like typing "red bicycle in the driveway" and seeing footage that shows one of your kids teaching the other how to ride a bike. You could also use the feature to find out who took the last of the ice cream, according to Ring.

It might seem a bit icky to spy on your own family that way, but Ring does say that it's a "leader in developing privacy features" and is committed to developing responsible AI. The system also uses a "sophisticated input moderation technique to prevent searching for offensive, inappropriate or harmful content."

If you believe Ring's privacy claims (the company has a checkered history in that regard) and trust having more Amazon AI tech in your house, Smart Video Search is rolling out to select customers in public beta starting today. The feature will work on all ring video doorbells and cameras, and will roll out widely with the new $20 Ring Home subscription service on November 5th.