Siri might ignore commands spoken in Apple commercials soon

Voice assistants have a reputation for finicky activation, such as responding to their prompts that are spoken in an ad. Apple may have a fix for that in the works. 9to5Mac spotted this element in the tvOS 18.2 beta. A part of code called AdBlocker appears to use the Shazam API to match audio captured by a device's microphones against audio fingerprints downloaded from Apple. When there's a match, the usual Siri trigger command is disabled. In theory, this means Apple could have devices not react to the "Hey Siri" prompt when it's spoken as part of the company's keynote presentations or TV advertisements.

The publication only found this feature in the current developer beta of tvOS, which it suggests means that HomePod smart speaker will be the first device to potentially ignore those "Hey Siri" commands. However, iOS 18.2 is also in developer beta and is bringing more Apple Intelligence features to Apple's smartphones, as well as possibly integrating ChatGPT subscriptions with Siri.