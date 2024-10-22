The next-gen Roomba Essential robovacs have self-emptying docks and double the suction

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Only six months after iRobot launched its budget-friendly Essential robot vacuums, the lineup already has two new models. The Roomba Combo 2 Essential and Roomba Vac 2 Essential “double the cleaning power” of their predecessors and bring self-emptying dust bins to the series for the first time.

The Roomba Combo 2 Essential ($425) combines vacuuming and mopping capabilities, while the Vac 2 Essential ($400) is a vacuuming-only model for those without tile or hardwood floors. Both have 100 percent stronger suction than the first Essential vacs. The latter already had 20 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 series it replaced on the low end of iRobot’s product line.

Both machines have self-emptying capabilities, spitting dirt and debris into self-sealing bags inside the docking station. The bags can hold up to 60 days of dirt before you need to change them. The vacuums have four levels of suction power, a multi-surface bristle brush and an edge-sweeping brush.

The Roomba Combo 2 Essential has the cheaper model’s vacuuming capabilities while adding mopping with three levels of water dispensing. For only $25 over the vacuum-only model, this one seems like the obvious choice unless your home is fully carpeted.

One thing higher-end models offer that these don’t is advanced navigation with LiDAR. Instead, budget models like these move in simple (but still effective) neat rows.

The Roomba Combo 2 Essential is now available in North America for $425 on iRobot’s website and at third-party retailers. The vacuum-only Vac 2 Essential costs $400 and is sold at select retailers.