Neato’s robotic D10 vacuum uses LIDAR-based navigation

Neato’s newest robotic vacuum, the Neato D10, uses LIDAR-based technology and a HEPA filter that captures virtually 100 percent of allergens, the company says. It offers a runtime of 150 minutes, the widest brush and largest dirt bin on the market, supposedly, and a new and improved MyNeato app.
The LIDAR-based system makes the Neato D10 up to 30 percent faster than competitors with camera-based navigation. Like Neato’s previous models, the D-shape allows the vacuum to reach edges and corners, and as a result, the D10 offers up to 70 percent more coverage than its rounded competitors.