Latest in Gear

Image credit: Neato

Neato’s robotic D10 vacuum uses LIDAR-based navigation

The company announced three new vacuums arriving this fall.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
46m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Neato D10 robotic vacuum
Neato

Neato’s newest robotic vacuum, the Neato D10, uses LIDAR-based technology and a HEPA filter that captures virtually 100 percent of allergens, the company says. It offers a runtime of 150 minutes, the widest brush and largest dirt bin on the market, supposedly, and a new and improved MyNeato app.

The LIDAR-based system makes the Neato D10 up to 30 percent faster than competitors with camera-based navigation. Like Neato’s previous models, the D-shape allows the vacuum to reach edges and corners, and as a result, the D10 offers up to 70 percent more coverage than its rounded competitors.

Thanks to the upgraded app, users will be able to set up their Neato D10 in just six steps. As promised, Neato vacuums now work with Siri Shortcuts, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant. You can map up to three floorplans, set “zone” cleaning, get cleaning summaries, choose turbo and eco modes and use remote start and scheduling.

Neato revealed the Neato D10, along with slightly paired down Neato D9 and Neato D8 models, at IFA 2020 in Berlin today. The Neato D9 and Neato D8 use the company’s LaserSmart mapping technology and have shorter run times than the D10, 120 minutes and 90 minutes, respectively.

The new product line is set to arrive in North America, Europe and Japan this fall, but the company has not yet revealed pricing. For reference, its existing Botvac D7 Connected cost $800. That puts Neato’s robotic vacuums in the range of the iRobot Roomba i7+, which originally sold for $1,000 but is now on sale for $700.

In this article: neato, robotic, vacuum, robotic vacuum, neato d10, neato d9, neato d8, hepa, myneato, app, lidar, mapping, fall 2020, ifa2020, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

macOS Big Sur preview: Five things you should know before installing

macOS Big Sur preview: Five things you should know before installing

View
Ford's electric Mustang dragster covers a quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds

Ford's electric Mustang dragster covers a quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds

View
Amazon's new Blink cameras can run for up to four years

Amazon's new Blink cameras can run for up to four years

View
The Morning After: Nintendo turned 'Super Mario' into a battle royale

The Morning After: Nintendo turned 'Super Mario' into a battle royale

View
Rocket Lab secretly launched its own satellite designed to go to the Moon

Rocket Lab secretly launched its own satellite designed to go to the Moon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr