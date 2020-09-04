Neato’s robotic D10 vacuum uses LIDAR-based navigation

Thanks to the upgraded app, users will be able to set up their Neato D10 in just six steps. As promised, Neato vacuums now work with Siri Shortcuts, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant. You can map up to three floorplans, set “zone” cleaning, get cleaning summaries, choose turbo and eco modes and use remote start and scheduling.

Neato revealed the Neato D10, along with slightly paired down Neato D9 and Neato D8 models, at IFA 2020 in Berlin today. The Neato D9 and Neato D8 use the company’s LaserSmart mapping technology and have shorter run times than the D10, 120 minutes and 90 minutes, respectively.

The new product line is set to arrive in North America, Europe and Japan this fall, but the company has not yet revealed pricing. For reference, its existing Botvac D7 Connected cost $800. That puts Neato’s robotic vacuums in the range of the iRobot Roomba i7+, which originally sold for $1,000 but is now on sale for $700.